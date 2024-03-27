Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid Partners with Kinotek® to Explore Technological Innovation in Musculoskeletal Health

Through engaging interviews with MSK experts and those using the technology, viewers will gain valuable insights into how Kinotek's innovative approach is reshaping the landscape of musculoskeletal care. Post this

Musculoskeletal injuries and chronic pain are a leading cause of healthcare spending in the US, with 50% of Americans over the age of 18 reporting some MSK pain. These pervasive issues significantly impact individuals' quality of life. By showcasing Kinotek's pioneering technologies, the episode aims to empower viewers with knowledge and tools to better understand and address their musculoskeletal health needs.

A representative of Viewpoint said, "We're excited to partner with Kinotek to explore the transformative potential of technology in musculoskeletal health. This episode will shed light on innovative solutions that have the power to revolutionize how we prevent and manage injuries, ultimately helping individuals live healthier, more active lives."

"Until now, the ability to 3D map human movement required multiple cameras, expensive applications, and complex reports," said Kinotek CEO Pat Panaia. "Kinotek has designed a platform that is fast, easy, portable and affordable to support our mission: to give every human access to better movement health."

The upcoming episode promises to offer viewers a captivating exploration of the intersection of technology and musculoskeletal health. From understanding biomechanics to harnessing the power of 3D body mapping, the segment will highlight the potential for technological innovation to transform how we approach musculoskeletal care.

As filming commences and preparations for distribution are underway, Viewpoint and Kinotek invite individuals and organizations to join the conversation and contribute to the ongoing dialogue surrounding musculoskeletal health and technological innovation.

For more information about Viewpoint and its upcoming episode, please visit the website.

Media Contact

Development Division, Viewpoint with host Dennis Quaid, 561-244-7620, [email protected], www.viewpointproject.com

SOURCE Viewpoint with host Dennis Quaid