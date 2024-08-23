Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid Partners with Renegade Wireline Services for a New Segment Highlighting Sustainability and Workplace Culture in the Oil and Gas Sector

In addition to its sustainability efforts, Renegade Wireline Services is dedicated to fostering a positive and inclusive workplace culture. Post this

In addition to its sustainability efforts, Renegade Wireline Services is dedicated to fostering a positive and inclusive workplace culture. The segment will feature insights into the company's innovative employee ownership program, which has become a cornerstone of their approach to business. By giving employees a stake in the company's success, Renegade has created an environment where team members are more engaged, motivated, and committed to the company's mission. This approach has not only strengthened the company internally but also positioned it as a model for others in the industry.

The episode will include interviews with key members of the Renegade Wireline Services team, who will share their perspectives on the importance of sustainability, the challenges facing the oil and gas sector, and the impact of fostering a positive workplace culture. Through this collaboration, "Viewpoint" aims to educate audiences on how industry leaders like Renegade are driving positive change and setting new benchmarks for the future.

Matt Gray, president of Renegade Wireline Services states "We are proud to be the leader of innovation in an industry that's constantly evolving. Our commitment to sustainability and fostering a positive workplace culture is not just a business strategy, but a reflection of who we are. By empowering our employees through ownership and integrating environmentally responsible practices, we are setting a new standard for the future of the oil and gas industry. It is an honor to have our efforts highlighted by Viewpoint, and we're excited to share our story with a broader audience."

The segment is expected to air later in 2024, offering viewers a comprehensive look at the evolving oil and gas industry and the critical role that companies like Renegade Wireline Services are playing in shaping its future.

About Viewpoint:

"Viewpoint" is an educational television series hosted by Dennis Quaid, dedicated to exploring a wide range of topics that impact society. The program features expert insights and compelling stories, aiming to inform and inspire audiences about the innovative solutions and challenges shaping our world.

About Renegade Wireline Services:

Renegade Wireline Services is a leading provider of comprehensive oilfield services, known for its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and employee well-being. By integrating cutting-edge technologies with sustainable practices, Renegade is redefining industry standards and fostering a workplace culture that values employee engagement and ownership. Through their dedication to these principles, Renegade is driving positive change within the oil and gas sector.

