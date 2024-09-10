Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid Partners with Rodeo Dental & Orthodontics to Highlight Excellence in Dental Care for Underserved Communities

"Together, we are not just improving smiles—we're transforming lives." Post this

Founded in 2008, Rodeo Dental & Orthodontics has made it its mission to ensure that everyone, regardless of socioeconomic status, has access to high-quality dental care. Through their innovative approach and commitment to community involvement, they have become a model for excellence in the industry. The company's focus on patient-centric care and advanced dental technologies has earned them recognition for their efforts to provide lasting positive outcomes for individuals in underserved areas.

Dr. Saam Zarrabi, a driving force behind Rodeo Dental's mission, will be featured in the segment to provide insight into the organization's philosophy. Dr. Zarrabi, along with other key members of the Rodeo Dental team, will discuss how building meaningful relationships with the communities they serve has been instrumental in their success. The episode will emphasize how compassion, accessibility, and cutting-edge care can go hand-in-hand to improve the overall health and well-being of communities.

Dr. Zarabbi stated, "at Rodeo Dental, our mission has always been to bring world-class dental care to communities that need it most. We believe that everyone deserves access to exceptional oral health services, regardless of where they come from or their economic situation. Partnering with Viewpoint allows us to share our story and highlight the incredible impact that compassionate, patient-centered care can have on communities. Together, we are not just improving smiles—we're transforming lives."

The segment is expected to air later in 2024, contributing to the ongoing conversation about the importance of access to quality healthcare. By educating viewers on the critical work being done by organizations like Rodeo Dental & Orthodontics, Viewpoint continues to fulfill its mission of providing meaningful content that inspires positive change.

About Viewpoint:

Viewpoint is an award-winning educational television series hosted by Dennis Quaid, known for its commitment to exploring important issues and innovations across a wide range of industries. Through engaging storytelling and expert interviews, the program educates and informs viewers on the most pressing topics that impact society today.

About Rodeo Dental & Orthodontics:

With a patient-first approach and a strong focus on community involvement, Rodeo Dental combines advanced dental technologies with a passion for making a difference, ensuring that everyone has access to exceptional care, regardless of their circumstances.

