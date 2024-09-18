Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid Partners with TOWA Industries for New Segment Highlighting Innovation in the Landscaping Industry

The segment will air later in 2024 and is set to highlight TOWA Industries' commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability. Post this

TOWA Industries has positioned itself at the forefront of innovation, particularly through the development of universal power and charging solutions that cater specifically to the growing demands of the landscaping industry. By focusing on energy efficiency and sustainability, TOWA is playing a key role in helping the sector adapt to the ever-changing technological and environmental landscape.

Richard Ogawa's decades of expertise in the power equipment industry will provide audiences with valuable insights into the innovations that are transforming the way landscaping professionals approach their work. The segment will explore how TOWA Industries has revolutionized power management and charging infrastructure to improve the efficiency and sustainability of outdoor equipment used by landscapers, gardeners, and other professionals.

The landscaping industry is evolving rapidly, with growing concerns about energy consumption and the environmental impact of traditional power tools. Especially in California, where the CA AB1346 legislation that bans the new sale of small off-road engines under 25 horsepower went into effect in January 2024. For over six decades, Gardenland has served as a leader in providing innovative power solutions to commercial landscapers, helping them adapt to new technologies, including the transition to battery-powered equipment. TOWA Industries, through its focus on power management and charging infrastructure, is helping to lead this change by providing innovative solutions that meet the needs of modern professionals while promoting sustainability.

Richard Ogawa has proven to be a critical leader in the industry, helping shape the marketplace with his contributions to the landscaping and technology space.

Ogawa stated, "At TOWA Industries, we're not just responding to industry changes—we're addressing them head-on and innovating for the future by advocating for landscapers and dealers. Our goal is to provide landscapers with the tools and education they need to transition from gas to battery successfully. We are committed to helping legacy businesses adapt while driving forward-thinking solutions for the industry and drive towards a sustainable future."

The segment will air later in 2024 and is set to highlight TOWA Industries' commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability. It aims to educate both professionals and the public on the importance of addressing charging infrastructure and power management as key components in the future of the landscaping industry.

Viewpoint is a renowned educational television series hosted by Dennis Quaid that covers a wide array of topics and industries. The program features expert interviews and thought-provoking stories designed to inform and inspire audiences across the globe.

TOWA Industries, Inc. is a leading innovator in the outdoor power equipment industry, focusing on power management and universal charging solutions. Co-Founded by Richard Ogawa and Ron Silorio, TOWA Industries has pioneered the Power Management category, offering sustainable and efficient power solutions to landscaping professionals, gardeners, and industry leaders.

