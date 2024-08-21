Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid Partners with Tri-Valley Opportunity Council, Inc. to Highlight the Importance of Community Action

The piece will guide viewers through an in-depth look at how Tri-Valley mobilizes state, federal, and local resources and volunteers to create meaningful change and support those in need. Post this

In this upcoming episode, "Viewpoint" will explore the impactful work of Tri-Valley Opportunity Council, showcasing the organization's efforts in community development, education, housing, and health services. The piece will guide viewers through an in-depth look at how Tri-Valley mobilizes state, federal, and local resources and volunteers to create meaningful change and support those in need.

Key members of Tri-Valley Opportunity Council's team, along with volunteers and beneficiaries of their programs, will share their experiences and perspectives on the positive impact of Community Action. The episode will delve into various initiatives, including early childhood programming, housing, programs for seniors, community services, and transportation, demonstrating Tri-Valley's comprehensive approach to addressing the needs of the community.

Tri-Valley CEO Jason Carlson stated, "we couldn't be more excited to have the opportunity to work with Viewpoint and shine a light on the needs of our communities along with the dedicated people who help meet those needs."

The segment will also highlight the importance of advocacy in ensuring that the voices of underserved populations are heard and their needs are met. By showcasing Tri-Valley's advocacy efforts, the episode aims to inspire viewers to get involved in their communities and support initiatives that promote social justice and equity.

Scheduled for distribution later in 2024, this episode of "Viewpoint" seeks to educate and inspire audiences by highlighting the power of Community Action and volunteerism. By featuring the exemplary work of Tri-Valley Opportunity Council, the program aims to raise awareness about the importance of local support systems and the positive ripple effects they create within communities.

About Viewpoint: "Viewpoint" is an educational television series hosted by Dennis Quaid, dedicated to exploring a wide range of topics that impact our world. Through compelling storytelling and expert insights, the program aims to educate and inspire audiences by delving into important issues and innovative solutions.

About Tri-Valley Opportunity Council, Inc.: Tri-Valley Opportunity Council is a Community Action agency that works to reduce poverty, strengthen families, and build stronger communities in the areas served by Tri-Valley. Through a variety of programs and services, Tri-Valley provides essential support to individuals and families, helping them achieve greater self-sufficiency and improve their quality of life.

Media Contact

Development Division, Viewpoint with host Dennis Quaid, 561-244-7620, [email protected] , www.viewpointproject.com

SOURCE Viewpoint with host Dennis Quaid