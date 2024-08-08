Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid Teams Up with Appalachian School of Law to Highlight the Impact of Improved Access to Justice in Underserved Communities

This segment, scheduled for production later in 2024, will explore how better access to justice can transform underserved communities and address historical inequities. Post this

The episode will feature key members of the Appalachian School of Law team, including faculty, students, and community partners, who will share their experiences and insights on the following topics:

Historical Inequities in Access to Justice: Examining the long-standing disparities in legal resources and support available to underserved communities in Appalachia and beyond.

ASL's Mission and Impact: Highlighting the Appalachian School of Law's commitment to providing quality legal education and advocacy to address these inequities and improve access to justice.

Community Engagement and Outreach: Showcasing ASL's initiatives and programs that engage with the local community, offering pro bono legal services, clinics, and outreach efforts to support those in need.

Shaping Lives Through Legal Education: Featuring stories of ASL students and graduates who are making a difference in their communities by using their legal knowledge and skills to advocate for justice and equity.

According to Dean Western, "students who graduate from ASL actually represent the canary in the coal mine. Whether addressing the opioid crisis, black lung, or health care for the poor, our graduates make a difference where it is needed most."

The segment will provide viewers with an in-depth look at the transformative power of legal education and advocacy in underserved communities. It will highlight the ongoing efforts of ASL to address historical injustices and create a more equitable future for all.

About Viewpoint:

Viewpoint is an educational program dedicated to exploring significant topics and innovations across various sectors. Hosted by Dennis Quaid, the program provides viewers with in-depth insights into the advancements and trends shaping our world today.

About Appalachian School of Law:

The Appalachian School of Law, located in Grundy, Virginia, is committed to providing high-quality legal education and advocacy to address the unique challenges faced by underserved communities in Appalachia and beyond. Through its programs and initiatives, ASL strives to create a more just and equitable society.

