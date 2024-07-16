Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid Teams Up with Global Disciples for Special Segment on Sustainable Training Resources for Churches

The segment is set to film in July 2024 at the Viewpoint studios and will feature members of the Global Disciples team as they discuss their innovative missions model for supporting churches through education and financial resources. Post this

The segment will provide a comprehensive overview of Global Disciples' mission and methodology, featuring interviews with key team members who will share their experiences and insights. Viewers will gain an understanding of how Global Disciples' model operates and the tangible benefits it brings to church communities in Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

Key highlights of the segment will include:

Sustainable Training Resources: An exploration of the training materials and programs developed by Global Disciples, designed to be sustainable and easily reproducible by local churches.

Empowering Through Education: Insights into how Global Disciples educates church leaders and members they select for training, equipping them with the knowledge and skills necessary to lead and grow churches in near-by communities.

Financial Support and Resources: A look at the financial resources and support systems provided by Global Disciples, enabling churches to implement and sustain their training initiatives.

Personal Stories: Interviews with Global Disciples team members and beneficiaries who will share their personal journeys and the impact of the organization's work in communities which have never had the opportunity to hear the Good News of Jesus.

"I am excited for this opportunity to bring more awareness to this unique model that has been successful over the past 28 years," says Jeremy Campbell, North America President of Global Disciples. "It's a proven model that works, and it is accelerating efforts of Christians everywhere to reach the world with the Gospel."

Global Disciples is a non-profit organization providing seed funding and locally-sustainable and reproducible training resources to churches in 71 nations. The near-culture missions organization equips people in close proximity to the one-third of the world who has not yet had the opportunity to choose and follow Jesus Christ. For more information, go to globaldisciples.org.

