"Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid" Teams Up with ThermoTraks for New Episode on Energy Efficiency and Environmental Impact of Garage Door Sealing

These eco-friendly benefits extend to both residential and commercial properties, underscoring the crucial role that simple yet effective solutions play in creating greener spaces. Post this

"As homes and businesses alike look for ways to reduce energy consumption and environmental impact, ThermoTraks' advanced garage sealing solutions are proving to be both effective and essential," said a spokesperson from Viewpoint. "This episode will educate viewers on the importance of these systems, and how they contribute to long-term energy savings and sustainability."

Featuring key interviews with ThermoTraks team members, the episode will give insight into the company's mission, its leadership in garage sealing technology, and the broader impact of energy-saving solutions on daily life.

"ThermoTraks was born from an idea that there had to be a better solution to reducing energy loss in a garage space," noted John Patock and Carl Peterson, co-owners of ThermoTraks. "Our patented track technology works with any sectional garage door enabling a seamless solution for homeowners and businesses alike who wish to reduce their energy consumption regardless of climate conditions. It's cost effective, easy to install and frankly, just plain smart."

Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid is known for producing high-quality, educational content that engages audiences across the country on topics that impact everyday life. The collaboration with ThermoTraks is yet another example of the program's commitment to addressing key issues in the fields of sustainability and innovation.

The episode is set for release next year.

About Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid:

Viewpoint is an award-winning educational television program hosted by actor Dennis Quaid. The show covers a wide range of topics, from innovation and business to environmental and social issues, aiming to provide viewers with engaging, informative content.

About ThermoTraks, Inc.: Located in Spicer, MN, ThermoTraks, Inc. was founded in 2017 through innovation. As the most efficient energy-saving garage door sealing system on the market, ThermoTraks is designed to thermally seal any sectional overhead door. With our patented track and seal technology, ThermoTraks saves the user on energy costs by reducing air infiltration while keeping moisture out and preventing pests from entering. Learn more at http://www.thermotraks.com.

