Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid Teams with Hebron Christian Academy to Highlight Lions Learning Academy for Students with Developmental Disabilities

Lions Learning Academy's mission is centered on blending specialized educational methods with the latest advancements in interventional therapies, ensuring that students with developmental disabilities receive the targeted support they need to thrive academically and socially. The segment will feature key interviews with administrators, therapists, and educators who are committed to fostering a learning environment that embraces each student's unique needs.

The episode will also explore how Lions Learning Academy incorporates a wide range of therapeutic approaches designed to assist students in developing their cognitive, motor, and social skills. Through a combination of cutting-edge technology and individualized support plans, Lions Learning Academy is empowering students to succeed in ways that may not have been possible in traditional educational settings.

"We are thrilled to partner with Viewpoint to share the incredible story of Lions Learning Academy," said Dr. James Taylor, Head of School at Hebron Christian Academy. "This opportunity allows us to highlight this bold approach to education, which is founded on the belief that every child is a precious creation of God, deserving of love, care and opportunities for personal development. Through this collaboration, we hope to inspire and connect with families who share our vision for caring for and loving children with developmental disabilities."

The episode will air later in 2024 and aims to raise awareness of the importance of specialized education programs for students with developmental disabilities. By highlighting the dedication of Hebron Christian Academy and Lions Learning Academy, Viewpoint continues its mission of informing audiences about crucial developments in education, healthcare, and beyond.

About Viewpoint:

Viewpoint is an award-winning educational television series hosted by Dennis Quaid that showcases groundbreaking stories in various industries. By featuring expert interviews and engaging storytelling, Viewpoint seeks to inform and inspire audiences across the country.

About Hebron Christian Academy:

Hebron Christian Academy, located in Dacula, Georgia, is a Christ-centered educational institution that strives to foster spiritual growth, academic excellence, and strong character in its students. With the opening of Lions Learning Academy, Hebron Christian Academy is leading the way in providing specialized education for students with developmental disabilities through a combination of inclusion, compassion, and cutting-edge therapeutic interventions.

