Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid to Collaborate with Lakeland Capital for an Exclusive Episode on the Future of Multifamily Housing Solutions

Multifamily housing is an integral part of the current economic cycle, and this collaboration aims to provide viewers with an in-depth understanding of the opportunities and challenges associated with this growing segment. Tweet this

Lakeland Capital, an established authority in multifamily real estate investments, will join Viewpoint to explore the following key topics in this enlightening episode:

Multifamily Housing Trends: Learn about the latest trends and developments in multifamily housing, including technology integration and community-centric amenities, that are being utilized to create value in properties. Investment Opportunities: Discover the vast investment opportunities within the multifamily housing sector and how they can yield long-term benefits for investors. Affordability and Accessibility: Explore how multifamily housing can contribute to addressing the challenges of housing affordability and accessibility in various regions. Future Prospects: Gain valuable insights into how multifamily housing solutions will shape the future of real estate, urban planning, and community living.

"As part of our commitment to continued industry education, we look forward to sharing our unique perspective on investing in multifamily properties with the Viewpoint team," said Lakeland Capital Managing Partner Alexander Westra. "These insights include our longer-term approach to creating a better place for tenants to live while preserving capital and generating above market returns for investors."

The Viewpoint episode featuring Lakeland Capital is scheduled for production later in 2023.

About Viewpoint: Viewpoint is a nationally recognized television series that explores a wide range of topics, from technology and innovation to culture and lifestyle. Hosted by Dennis Quaid, Viewpoint aims to educate, inspire, and engage viewers through insightful discussions with experts, thought leaders, and influencers.

About Lakeland Capital: Lakeland Capital is a leading real estate investment firm known for its expertise in identifying and capitalizing on investment opportunities within the real estate sector. With a commitment to innovating the industry, fostering community relationships and creating value, Lakeland Capital is at the forefront of shaping the future of real estate investments.

