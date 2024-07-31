This episode will delve into the strategies and benefits of ethical investing, featuring expert commentary from Maggie Kulyk and other key team members. Post this

Chicory Wealth is a leader in the field of boutique financial planning and investment management firm specializing in socially conscious investing, and helping clients build portfolios that reflect their values and promote positive social and environmental outcomes. This episode will delve into the strategies and benefits of ethical investing, featuring expert commentary from Maggie Kulyk and other key team members.

"We're delighted to have been chosen by Viewpoint to help educate the investing public on this very important topic," said Chicory Wealth CEO and Founder Maggie Kulyk. "We believe that by helping investors 'integrate money and meaning,' we and they are contributing to a more just and sustainable world."

The episode will cover several key topics, including:

Principles of Socially Conscious Investing: Exploring the core principles and strategies of ethical investing. Aligning Investments with Values: Highlighting how investors can ensure their financial portfolios reflect their personal beliefs and principles. Impact of Socially Conscious Investments: Discussing the social and environmental benefits of responsible investing. Chicory Wealth's Approach: Featuring insights from Maggie Kulyk and other key members of the Chicory Wealth team on their approach to socially conscious investing.

Viewers are encouraged to stay tuned for updates on the broadcast details of this enlightening episode. Join Dennis Quaid and the Chicory Wealth team as they explore the transformative power of socially conscious investing.

About Viewpoint:

Viewpoint is an educational program dedicated to exploring significant topics and innovations across various sectors. Hosted by Dennis Quaid, the program provides viewers with in-depth insights into the advancements and trends shaping our world today.

About Chicory Wealth:

Chicory Wealth is a pioneering firm wealth management firm focusing on socially conscious investing, and dedicated to helping clients build portfolios that align with their values. Under the leadership of CEO Maggie Kulyk, Chicory Wealth empowers investors to make ethical and responsible financial decisions that contribute to positive social and environmental change.

