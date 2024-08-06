Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid to Highlight Lifevine Wines in Upcoming Segment on Sugar Content in Alcoholic Beverages

Join Dennis Quaid and the Lifevine Wines team as they delve into the hidden sugars in alcoholic beverages and the benefits of choosing zero sugar wines. Post this

"Lifevine fills a meaningful gap in the wine industry," says Oren Lewin, the company's CEO. "Nearly 3 of 4 people are looking to cut back sugar consumption. Yet wineries are not required to publish nutritional facts on their labels, so most consumers are not aware how much sugar is in many wines."

"At Lifevine, we make wines with zero sugar, display nutritional facts on our labels, and have our wines tested for purity," Lewin continued. "We want our consumers to be confident about what is in our wines."

The episode will cover several key topics, including:

Understanding Sugar Content in Alcoholic Beverages: Highlighting the often-undisclosed sugar levels in popular wines.

Health Implications of High Sugar Intake: Discussing the potential health risks associated with high sugar consumption.

Lifevine Wines' Approach: Featuring insights from key Lifevine Wines team members on their commitment to providing great-tasting, zero-sugar wines.

Consumer Awareness and Transparency: Emphasizing the importance of ingredient transparency in the beverage industry and how consumers can make informed choices.

The segment aims to educate viewers on the significance of sugar content in wines and inspire them to make informed choices. With Lifevine Wines setting a new benchmark for consumer transparency, this episode promises to be both informative and engaging.

Viewers are encouraged to stay tuned for updates on the broadcast details of this enlightening episode.

About Viewpoint:

Viewpoint is an educational program dedicated to exploring significant topics and innovations across various sectors. Hosted by Dennis Quaid, the program provides viewers with in-depth insights into the advancements and trends shaping our world today.

About Lifevine Wines:

Lifevine Wines is committed to crafting wines with zero sugar that taste great. By prioritizing transparency and purity, Lifevine Wines is leading the way in offering consumers better choices without compromising on quality.

