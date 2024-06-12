Viewpoint with host Dennis Quaid Partners with City of Belle Fourche, South Dakota for Upcoming Segment

The upcoming Viewpoint segment will delve into this historical significance, exploring how the city has evolved over the years while maintaining its unique charm and character. Post this

Key highlights of the segment will include:

Historical Significance: An exploration of Belle Fourche's development as the railroad helped build the community and its historical legacy.

Community Events: A feature on local events like the city's annual 4th of July Rodeo Roundup, showcasing the community spirit and traditions that bring residents and visitors together.

Economic Development: An in-depth look at the unique developments and initiatives that have driven economic growth and prosperity in Belle Fourche, highlighting success stories and future plans.

In addition to its cultural and historical features, the segment will showcase Belle Fourche's economic resilience and growth. Viewers will learn about the strategic initiatives and developments that have enabled the city to thrive, attracting new businesses and fostering a robust local economy.

"Belle Fourche is known as the Geographical Center of the Nation and the home of the five-time PRCA Medium Sized Rodeo of the Year, Black Hills Roundup, but it is much more than that", stated City Administrator Jason LaFayette. "This is a community that welcomes ALL that choose to live here, raise their family, and even start a business. The City of Belle Fourche strives to foster economic growth and works diligently to bring new business and industry home".

About Viewpoint:

Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid is an acclaimed educational television series that explores significant societal, economic, and cultural topics. Hosted by Dennis Quaid, the program aims to educate and inspire viewers by presenting compelling stories and expert insights across various fields.

About the City of Belle Fourche:

Belle Fourche, South Dakota, is a city rich in history and community spirit. Known as the "Geographic Center of the Nation," Belle Fourche hosts a variety of cultural events and is committed to fostering economic development and growth. The city's unique blend of historical significance and modern innovation makes it a remarkable place to live, work, and visit.

Media Contact

