Vigilant AI™ announces the release of the Vizschön™ platform for auditors

"The Vizschön platform is the next step in the application of AI in transforming the data management, audit testing and analysis environment for auditors," said John Craig, the CEO of Vigilant AI, "Vizschön was developed for audit firms as a means to reduce their risk, increase their margins and develop new client service opportunities."

The platform is designed to create a secure cloud-based environment for auditors to load, tag and seach all the key terms from documents and link them to the transactions selected for testing. This allows the platform to be used for a wide variety of audit tests, including the test of details, control testing and cut off testing.

Vizschön was also designed to be the data management architecture underlying the shift to continuous audit and the future application of large language models (LLMs) in accounting.

The platform allows the audit firm to build a fully contextualized data lake for each audit engagement, which will put audit firm's clients in a position to be always "audit ready", and/or support a wide variety of additional analysis services, such as cost recovery audits, compliance audits and forensic audits.

About Vigilant AI™

Vigilant AI™ is a financial data analysis platform provider, founded by an experienced group of AI entrepreneurs, international accountants, and cloud data security experts, who came together to help audit teams increase the efficiency and completeness of their audits and decrease their risk.

