Vigilant AI™ announces the release of the Vizschön™ platform for auditors

Vizschön is a faster, more comprehensive platform for gathering corporate financial information for auditors and analysts
OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vigilant AI today released the Vizschön platform for audit firms. Vizschön offers a unique approach to enable accounting firms to link all available documentation to every accounting entry selected for review during an audit, which allows auditors to quickly confirm the legitimacy of those entries during the audit process.
The platform was developed by a team of AI audit experts and cloud-based data security engineers to help audit firms meet their ongoing needs to prepare financial data more quickly for review and reduce the amount of labour required to read and track key documents during the testing phase of the audit. The unique approach and architecture of the Vizschön platform also opens the door for audit firms to develop new, high-value services for their financial analysis clients.
"The Vizschön platform is the next step in the application of AI in transforming the data management, audit testing and analysis environment for auditors," said John Craig, the CEO of Vigilant AI, "Vizschön was developed for audit firms as a means to reduce their risk, increase their margins and develop new client service opportunities."
The platform is designed to create a secure cloud-based environment for auditors to load, tag and seach all the key terms from documents and link them to the transactions selected for testing. This allows the platform to be used for a wide variety of audit tests, including the test of details, control testing and cut off testing.
Vizschön was also designed to be the data management architecture underlying the shift to continuous audit and the future application of large language models (LLMs) in accounting.
The platform allows the audit firm to build a fully contextualized data lake for each audit engagement, which will put audit firm's clients in a position to be always "audit ready", and/or support a wide variety of additional analysis services, such as cost recovery audits, compliance audits and forensic audits.
About Vigilant AI™
Vigilant AI™ is a financial data analysis platform provider, founded by an experienced group of AI entrepreneurs, international accountants, and cloud data security experts, who came together to help audit teams increase the efficiency and completeness of their audits and decrease their risk.
