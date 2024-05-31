VigilLink appoints Pro Sound and Video as TOLA representation

Introduction of Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Arkansas Manufacturers representative firm, ProSound and Video.

IRVINE, Calif., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, VigilLink, LLC, a California company, is proud to appoint Pro Video and Sound to represent their products in the TOLA, (Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Arkansas), to promote and sell VigilLink's vast assortment of solutions tailored to the Professional Audio Video markets.

"We are very excited to engage with a firm of Pro Video and Sounds reputation," said Mickey Park, CEO at VigilLink.

Thoughtful solutions for demanding clientele

VigilLink designs and produces many categories of products to serve the ProAV marketplace. These include AV over IP, SDVOE, Matrix Switches, Video Processors and UCC conferencing solutions, and a large array for Fiber extension products.

"We have deployed and maintained many of VigilLink's products into a large University system and continue to value their support" said J.C. Laucarica, CEO, Innovate AV.

"We look forward to bringing VigilLink's solutions to our dedicated customers in our region" – Eric Cook, President, Pro Video and Sound.

Founded in 2014, VigilLink has invested in, not only fiber solutions, but many different categories of products to meet mission requirements needed in the critical Audio Video space.

Pro Video and Sound based in Austin, Texas Has been serving the TOLA region for the past 15 years.

For more information, press only:

Matthew Choi

512-883-0556

[email protected]

For more information on products in the TOLA, (Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Arkansas):

Website ; www.vigillink.com

www.pvsreps.com

SOURCE VigilLink