Vik and Sneha Patel of Purple Square Management Co. Donate $3 Million to Support New Healing Garden at St. Joseph's Children's Hospital

With strong values about giving back, to Vik and Sneha, people are the driving force in their business and motivate and inspire them to contribute to the community that has contributed to their success. Vik credits his philosophy of giving to his grandmother.

"As parents of two young girls, it is a comfort to know that this wonderful hospital is right here in our community and can take care of anything from a broken bone to an unexpected emergency," said Vik and Sneha. "We are so impressed by the caliber of the clinical team, the kindness they show to everyone and the vision for the future. It is an honor to play a role in this lifesaving project."

Last year, Vik and Sneha chaired the 2024 Heroes Ball, which brought together nearly 800 members of the Tampa Bay community to raise $1.45 million dollars in support of the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at St. Joseph's Children's Hospital.

"From the day Vik and Sneha were introduced to St. Joseph's Children's Hospital, they have been all in. From handing out donuts to team members, to bringing smiles to families, to leading our largest community event, to giving this incredible gift – their mindset has always been about sharing extraordinary generosity," said Kate Sawa, president of St. Joseph's Children's Hospital Foundation. "Their gift will help create a truly special space that brings peace, comfort and joy to families during some of their most challenging moments, which is so fitting because they are all about family. We are thrilled to recognize their impact through the naming of our Healing Garden."

The new facility is part of BayCare's vision for St. Joseph's Children's Hospital to be known nationally as one of the best places to receive child-first, family-centered care at the absolute highest-quality. By building a new facility, Pagidipati Children's Hospital at St. Joseph's will be able to further evolve specialty care and research dedicated to children's health as the hospital's patient numbers and community needs continue to grow.

To join St. Joseph's Children's Hospital Foundation's mission to improve the health of future generations, please visit Give2StJoesKids.org.

