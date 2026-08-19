VIKING Car Care Expands Intellectual Property Portfolio with New Design Patents

"VIKING continues to grow its patent portfolio as we invest in innovative products that make car care easier and more effective for consumers," said Michael Eimer, Product Developer at VIKING. Post this

Additionally, VIKING's Foam Cannon canister design patent has been officially published, further strengthening the company's commitment to developing products that combine functionality, durability, and user-focused design.

Along with these new patents, VIKING's published portfolio covers a range of innovative car care products and tool designs, including detailing brushes, wheel and fender brushes, carpet and leather brushes, pet hair removal tools, and other category-leading accessories.

"VIKING continues to grow its patent portfolio as we invest in innovative products that make car care easier and more effective for consumers," said Michael Eimer, Product Developer at VIKING. "Protecting our unique designs allows us to continue bringing new ideas to market while delivering the quality, performance, and functionality that customers expect from the VIKING brand."

The growing patent portfolio reflects VIKING's ongoing focus on product development and innovation across the automotive appearance category. By investing in proprietary designs and practical solutions, the company continues to create tools that help drivers achieve professional-level results with greater efficiency and convenience.

For more information about VIKING products, visit www.vikingcarcare.com.

About VIKING® Car Care

VIKING® Car Care is a leading provider of premium automotive appearance accessories designed for DIY enthusiasts and detailing professionals. With more than 50 years of innovation and numerous patented technologies, VIKING continues to develop high-performance products across categories including microfiber, washing, drying, detailing, and specialty cleaning accessories. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, VIKING is committed to making car care easier through innovative products, entertaining demonstrations, educational resources, and a customer-first approach.

Media Contact

Emily Dameron

VIKING® Car Care / Schroeder & Tremayne

[email protected]

Media Contact

Emily Dameron, Schroeder and Tremayne, 1 3146152034, [email protected], https://www.schtre.com/

SOURCE Schroeder and Tremayne