VIKING Car Care Expands Retail Presence Across Major National Channels

"This expansion represents a major step forward in our mission to make premium car care essentials more accessible to everyone," said Jeff Wilmsen, Vice President of Product Development at VIKING Car Care. Post this

Select VIKING products are now available through Lowe's both online and in retail stores. This introduction marks a major milestone for the brand as it continues to bring high-performance car care solutions to a broader consumer base.

Advance Auto Parts Presence Growth In-Store and Online

Building on strong retailer partnerships, VIKING has expanded its in-store and online assortment—more than doubling its presence. This expansion allows customers to access a wider range of professional-grade tools for every stage of the cleaning and detailing process.

AutoZone Online Expansion

VIKING further strengthens its automotive retail footprint with expanded availability on AutoZone.com. Customers can now shop a growing assortment of VIKING -branded products online, offering added convenience and accessibility for DIY enthusiasts and car care professionals.

Now Available at True Value

VIKING products are also now available at True Value locations and online, bringing premium car care solutions to local communities across the country through a trusted hardware network.

Widespread Availability

Customers are encouraged to check individual retailer websites and store locations for product availability, as assortment and inventory may vary by location.

"This expansion represents a major step forward in our mission to make premium car care essentials more accessible to everyone," said Jeff Wilmsen, Vice President of Product Development at VIKING Car Care. "By increasing our presence across leading retail and online channels, we're able to meet customers wherever they shop while delivering the quality, performance, and value they expect from VIKING."

About VIKING Car Care

VIKING Car Care designs and manufactures high-quality automotive cleaning accessories engineered for performance, durability, and ease of use. From microfiber towels to specialized detailing tools, VIKING products are trusted by enthusiasts and professionals alike.

Media Contact

Emily Dameron, Schroeder and Tremayne, 1 3146152034, [email protected], https://www.schtre.com/

SOURCE VIKING Car Care