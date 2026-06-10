VIKING® Car Care Expands V+™ Line with New Wheel Barrel Brush

"The response we saw on TikTok validated exactly what we set out to do with VIKING—build tools that solve real problems in a way people can immediately see," said Jeff Wilmsen, Vice President of Product Development at VIKING Car Care. Post this

A Premium Line Built to Perform

Designed for drivers who value both results and simplicity, the V+ lineup enhances VIKING's core promise—easy, reliable car care—with upgraded materials, improved durability, and clearer, performance-driven design.

The current V+ lineup includes:

Twisted Loop Microfiber Drying Towel engineered for higher absorbency, durability and easy drying

Tire Shine Applicator brush effortlessly glides for a smooth and even chemical application

Premium Foam Sprayer for thick, even foam coverage to elevate your car washing experience

Auto Gloss Shampoo to create thickening, cleansing suds with exceptional lubrication

Each product is designed to do a specific job—helping users confidently choose the right tool for the right task.

Introducing the V+ Wheel Barrel Brush

The launch of the V+ Wheel Barrel Brush builds on proven demand. Previously available exclusively through TikTok Shop, the brush quickly became a viral-sensation—selling thousands before its broader release.

Now officially part of the V+ lineup, the brush is engineered to solve a common pain point: effectively cleaning deep inside wheel barrels without scratching or overworking the surface.

Key benefits:

Deep reach design for cleaning inside wheel barrels and tight spaces

Industry-first bristle-and-fiber blend protects finishes while effectively removing buildup

Improved control and durability for consistent, repeat use

Purpose-driven shape that reduces effort and guesswork

"The response we saw on TikTok validated exactly what we set out to do with VIKING—build tools that solve real problems in a way people can immediately see," said Jeff Wilmsen, Vice President of Product Development at VIKING Car Care. "The Wheel Barrel Brush is a great example. It's designed to reach where other brushes can't, clean effectively without damaging the surface, and give users confidence that they're doing the job right the first time."

Availability

The V+ Wheel Barrel Brush joins the growing V+ lineup and is now available at vikingcarcare.com and Amazon, with additional V+ product introductions planned throughout the year.

About VIKING® Car Care

VIKING® Car Care has spent more than 50 years developing thoughtfully designed car care tools that make it easier for drivers to clean, protect, and take pride in their vehicles. Known for its commitment to practical innovation and real-world performance, VIKING continues to deliver products that prioritize results over hype.

Media Contact

Emily Dameron, Schroeder and Tremayne, 1 3146152034, [email protected], https://www.schtre.com/

SOURCE VIKING® Car Care