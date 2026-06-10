VIKING® Car Care Expands V+™ Line with New Wheel Barrel Brush

Premium V+ lineup continues to grow with tools designed to deliver better results—while keeping car care easy
ST. LOUIS, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VIKING® Car Care, a trusted name in car care accessories for more than 50 years, announces the expansion of its V+™ premium line, including the introduction of the V+ Wheel Barrel Brush—a purpose-built tool engineered to make one of the most difficult parts of car cleaning easier and more effective.
Originally introduced as a premium extension of the VIKING brand, V+ was created for DIY car owners who want to step up their results without adding unnecessary steps or complexity.
A Premium Line Built to Perform
Designed for drivers who value both results and simplicity, the V+ lineup enhances VIKING's core promise—easy, reliable car care—with upgraded materials, improved durability, and clearer, performance-driven design.
The current V+ lineup includes:
- Twisted Loop Microfiber Drying Towel engineered for higher absorbency, durability and easy drying
- Tire Shine Applicator brush effortlessly glides for a smooth and even chemical application
- Premium Foam Sprayer for thick, even foam coverage to elevate your car washing experience
- Auto Gloss Shampoo to create thickening, cleansing suds with exceptional lubrication
Each product is designed to do a specific job—helping users confidently choose the right tool for the right task.
Introducing the V+ Wheel Barrel Brush
The launch of the V+ Wheel Barrel Brush builds on proven demand. Previously available exclusively through TikTok Shop, the brush quickly became a viral-sensation—selling thousands before its broader release.
Now officially part of the V+ lineup, the brush is engineered to solve a common pain point: effectively cleaning deep inside wheel barrels without scratching or overworking the surface.
Key benefits:
- Deep reach design for cleaning inside wheel barrels and tight spaces
- Industry-first bristle-and-fiber blend protects finishes while effectively removing buildup
- Improved control and durability for consistent, repeat use
- Purpose-driven shape that reduces effort and guesswork
"The response we saw on TikTok validated exactly what we set out to do with VIKING—build tools that solve real problems in a way people can immediately see," said Jeff Wilmsen, Vice President of Product Development at VIKING Car Care. "The Wheel Barrel Brush is a great example. It's designed to reach where other brushes can't, clean effectively without damaging the surface, and give users confidence that they're doing the job right the first time."
Availability
The V+ Wheel Barrel Brush joins the growing V+ lineup and is now available at vikingcarcare.com and Amazon, with additional V+ product introductions planned throughout the year.
About VIKING® Car Care
VIKING® Car Care has spent more than 50 years developing thoughtfully designed car care tools that make it easier for drivers to clean, protect, and take pride in their vehicles. Known for its commitment to practical innovation and real-world performance, VIKING continues to deliver products that prioritize results over hype.
Media Contact
Emily Dameron, Schroeder and Tremayne, 1 3146152034, [email protected], https://www.schtre.com/
SOURCE VIKING® Car Care
Share this article