VIKING® Car Care Surpasses 100,000 TikTok Followers Through Entertainment-Driven Brand Building

"This milestone belongs to the entire VIKING community, and we're just getting started." Post this

"TikTok has become one of VIKING's most important brand-building channels. It has changed how brands are discovered," said Jeff Wilmsen, Vice President of Product Development at VIKING® Car Care. "People don't want commercials—they want content worth watching. We've invested in creating entertaining experiences that happen to showcase great products. Building that kind of relationship with consumers is incredibly valuable because it extends well beyond any single platform."

Looking ahead, VIKING plans to continue investing in content that entertains first, earns trust, and inspires consumers to take greater pride in caring for their vehicles. The company sees social platforms not simply as sales channels, but as an opportunity to build lasting relationships with the next generation of automotive enthusiasts.

"We're grateful to every customer, creator, and enthusiast who has followed, engaged with our content, and shared their experiences," Wilmsen added. "This milestone belongs to the entire VIKING community, and we're just getting started."

About VIKING® Car Care

VIKING® Car Care is a leading provider of premium automotive appearance accessories designed for DIY enthusiasts and detailing professionals. With more than 50 years of innovation and numerous patented technologies, VIKING continues to develop high-performance products across categories including microfiber, washing, drying, detailing, and specialty cleaning accessories. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, VIKING is committed to making car care easier through thoughtfully designed products, innovative solutions, and a customer-first approach.

Media Contact

Emily Dameron

VIKING® Car Care / Schroeder & Tremayne

[email protected]

Media Contact

Emily Dameron, Schroeder and Tremayne, 1 3146152034, [email protected], https://www.schtre.com/

SOURCE VIKING® Car Care