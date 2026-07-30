VIKING® Car Care Surpasses 100,000 TikTok Followers Through Entertainment-Driven Brand Building

Milestone reflects growing consumer engagement with entertaining automotive content, authentic product demonstrations, and innovative car care solutions.
ST. LOUIS, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VIKING® Car Care, a trusted leader in automotive appearance accessories, announced that its TikTok community has surpassed 100,000 followers, marking a significant milestone in the brand's continued growth across social media and social commerce channels.
The achievement highlights the increasing popularity of VIKING's unique product demonstrations, detailing tips, before-and-after transformations and shopping experiences, showcased through entertaining TikTok lives and engaging short-form content. The broader objective of the channel is to build brand awareness, introduce new audiences to the VIKING brand, and create meaningful connections.
"TikTok has become one of VIKING's most important brand-building channels. It has changed how brands are discovered," said Jeff Wilmsen, Vice President of Product Development at VIKING® Car Care. "People don't want commercials—they want content worth watching. We've invested in creating entertaining experiences that happen to showcase great products. Building that kind of relationship with consumers is incredibly valuable because it extends well beyond any single platform."
Looking ahead, VIKING plans to continue investing in content that entertains first, earns trust, and inspires consumers to take greater pride in caring for their vehicles. The company sees social platforms not simply as sales channels, but as an opportunity to build lasting relationships with the next generation of automotive enthusiasts.
"We're grateful to every customer, creator, and enthusiast who has followed, engaged with our content, and shared their experiences," Wilmsen added. "This milestone belongs to the entire VIKING community, and we're just getting started."
About VIKING® Car Care
VIKING® Car Care is a leading provider of premium automotive appearance accessories designed for DIY enthusiasts and detailing professionals. With more than 50 years of innovation and numerous patented technologies, VIKING continues to develop high-performance products across categories including microfiber, washing, drying, detailing, and specialty cleaning accessories. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, VIKING is committed to making car care easier through thoughtfully designed products, innovative solutions, and a customer-first approach.
Media Contact
Emily Dameron
VIKING® Car Care / Schroeder & Tremayne
Media Contact
Emily Dameron, Schroeder and Tremayne, 1 3146152034, [email protected], https://www.schtre.com/
SOURCE VIKING® Car Care
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