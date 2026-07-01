Viking Industrial Painting Earns One of North America's 2025 Performance 3 Awards for Community Water Tower Restoration Project

On a municipal water tower project in Columbus, Ohio, Viking reduced abrasive consumption by 42% and overall project costs by 26% through a disciplined, data-driven approach combining performance monitoring, process optimization, and advanced abrasive blasting technology.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Viking Industrial Painting has been recognized as one of only ten recipients of the 2025 BlastOne Performance 3 Awards, honoring industrial blasting and painting contractors whose projects delivered extraordinary, measurable improvements in productivity, safety, and operational performance across North America. The award recognized Viking's work on a municipal community water tower in Columbus, Ohio, where the team combined performance monitoring, process optimization, and disciplined execution to achieve significant improvements in efficiency and project cost control.

The project involved complete exterior and interior surface preparation of a community water tower under municipal budget and performance expectations. Success required responsible abrasive management, consistent production control, coating specification compliance, and measurable operational improvements throughout the project.

To improve project performance, Viking implemented IntelliBlast Lite-enabled blast equipment, a Mega MistBlaster, and onsite setup and operator training. By leveraging production data and process visibility throughout the project, the team was able to make informed operational adjustments while maintaining quality standards and controlling overall project costs.

Compared with established benchmarks, abrasive consumption was reduced by 42% and overall project costs were reduced by 26%. Enhanced production visibility and performance tracking helped improve operational efficiency while maintaining coating specification compliance on critical municipal infrastructure.¹

What distinguished the project was its disciplined, data-driven approach to performance improvement. Rather than relying solely on equipment changes, Viking used production metrics and process optimization to drive measurable gains in efficiency, abrasive management, and project economics. The result was a more predictable and cost-effective operation that exemplifies the type of benchmark-elevating performance recognized by the BlastOne Performance 3 Awards.

ABOUT VIKING INDUSTRIAL PAINTING - Viking Industrial Painting is a specialty contractor providing industrial and municipal surface preparation, protective coatings, and asset preservation services. The company serves customers throughout the Midwest with a focus on quality workmanship, safety, and long-term infrastructure protection.

https://www.vikingindustrialpainting.com

ABOUT THE PERFORMANCE 3 AWARDS - The BlastOne Performance 3 Awards recognize industrial blasting and painting contractors who elevate established performance benchmarks through the application of superior equipment, superior abrasives, and superior know-how. Award recipients represent projects that achieved faster, safer, and cleaner outcomes while delivering measurable improvements in productivity and profitability.

https://www.blastone.com/performance3awards

Media Contact

Kate Dunstan, BlastOne, 1 800-999-1881, [email protected], https://www.blastone.com/

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SOURCE Viking Industrial Painting