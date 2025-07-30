Viking Masek Launches New Website and Brand Experience Built Around Practical Tools, Expert Support & Buyer-Led Discovery

Viking Masek unveils a redesigned website and refreshed brand experience focused on practical tools, expert support, and buyer-driven packaging automation discovery.

OOSTBURG, Wis., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Viking Masek, a global leader in automated packaging solutions, proudly announces the launch of its newly redesigned website and revitalized brand identity. This milestone marks a strategic evolution in how Viking Masek educates, engages, and equips manufacturers across a range of industries with tailored automation solutions and long-term, trusted partnerships.

Built to support today's fast-paced, information-driven buying journeys, the new site — vikingmasek.com — introduces a cleaner visual design, streamlined navigation, and features engineered to guide users toward automation solutions that align with their production and growth strategies.

"We didn't just update our look," said Alexandria Sielaff, Chief of Staff at Viking Masek. "We built a digital platform that reflects the way we've always worked — listening first, then delivering with precision and partnership. The new vikingmasek.com makes it easier than ever to explore solutions, get expert support, and take action."

The refreshed design and brand voice are part of Viking Masek's website relaunch, but not its primary focus. Strategic enhancements reflect an ongoing commitment to providing customers and prospects easy access to information, tools, and the full range of trusted Viking Masek automation solutions.

Key updates to the site include:

Simplified Product Exploration: Intuitive categories and solution-focused navigation help users zero in quickly on what matters most — whether by process, industry, or technology

Enhanced Mobile Experience: The responsive design ensures smooth, accessible browsing from the shop floor to the boardroom

Find the Right Machine Tool: An interactive feature designed to match users with optimal equipment for their application based on production needs, capabilities, and materials

Content-Driven Resources: In addition to a robust blog and resources library, the site integrates Viking Masek's "Wrapping Things Up" podcast, where the team shares expert insights, engaging discussions, and real-world industry perspectives

At a time when buyers are looking for clarity and connection more than ever, the vikingmasek.com relaunch reinforces the legacy of trust that's always made Viking Masek distinct: a focus on people over products, relationships over transactions, and long-term value over quick wins.

About Viking Masek

Viking Masek simplifies packaging through innovative automation. With U.S. headquarters in Oostburg, Wisconsin, Viking Masek provides reliable, proven packaging solutions to manufacturers in the food and beverage, healthcare, medical, and consumer goods industries worldwide.

With a broad portfolio of machines and custom integration capabilities, Viking Masek supports customers from concept through installation and beyond, delivering exceptional service and simplifying every step of the packaging journey.

Media Contact

Alexandria (Alex) Sielaff, Viking Masek, 1 920.564.5051, [email protected], vikingmasek.com

SOURCE Viking Masek