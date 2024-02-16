Villa Love & Peace Wins Outstanding Architectural Design Opal Award

Situated on the iconic Caleta, Palmilla cliffside offering dramatic Sea of Cortez views, Villa Love & Peace presents a once-in-a-lifetime buying opportunity to own one of Los Cabos, Mexico's most luxurious and stylish estates. And just recently, this stunning 16,756 sq.ft compound won a prestigious Opal Award by the Outstanding Property Award London in the category of Outstanding Architectural Design. This award recognizes the creativity, vision, quality of design and architectural construction of Villa Love & Peace in the global property market.
LOS CABOS, Mexico, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Built in 2016 as the first house ever constructed on this rare hillside, this spectacular property featuring 6 bedrooms, 8 full bathrooms and one half bath embodies a total ease of living with two elevators – one inside and the other providing direct access to a private beach cove for exploring Baja's natural beauty. This contemporary seaside mansion has been created with every amenity in mind combining the ultimate in privacy, comfort and style for high-end living. Every detail of the architecture and interiors is so precise with well-thought-out grand spaces, modern lines, designer touches and state-of-the-art technology all truly going beyond the definition of luxury. It's extraordinary location inside Los Cabos' most exclusive neighborhood of Caleta, Palmilla, is nestled into the oceanside landscape providing 180º captivating vistas from the top that overlook the bay of San Jose del Cabo to the left and Palmilla Point to the right. A modern compound entirely secured and concealed behind double private gates, Villa Love & Peace promises homeowners and guests calm living surrounded by complete serenity.
One step inside and you'll never want (or need) to leave. It's the spectacular entry-point that sets the scene past the lush native landscaping, floating steps, tranquil waterfall features and handcrafted stone walls. Open the double-heighted entrance doors to fall in love with a signature showcase of the utmost in luxury wholly connected with nature: flanking waterfalls and dramatic firepits perfectly framed with exotic Parota wood throughout. The double-sided spacious marble stairways welcome an abundance of natural light by day and top-of-the-line customized lighting features by night. This impressive indoor courtyard area is next-level elegance and this is only the beginning.
Behold the main living quarters. Inside the custom door entryway is an expansive living room boasting floor-to-ceiling windows designed to maximize the blasting Sea of Cortez views. Featuring a custom chandelier from Israel, circular dining table built to accommodate 10-12, fireplace, a myriad of custom built-ins and extravagant interior décor, this is lavish comfort at its best. Direct access to the sprawling and covered outdoor living space that wraps around both the top and middle level spanning the width of the home, blends multiple seating areas, outdoor kitchens, fire elements and two large infinity pools with integrated whirlpool, all positioned with epic ocean views directed into the blue. At this estate, the outdoors pervades an ambiance of pure relaxation.
Step back indoors to two meticulous gourmet kitchens complete with custom cabinetry, Viking and Sub-Zero appliances, and Baja's largest marble island. A floor-to-ceiling pantry room, in addition to a close-by professional-grade laundry and suitcase room make for over-the-top storage facilities throughout the entire property.
Now on to the cozy and exquisitely stylish bedrooms that all incorporate dramatic ocean views complete with sumptuous en suite baths and walk-in closets. The second level, exclusively designed for guests, ensures complete privacy with separate living areas, pool and terrace, all accessible by elevator or via the inside or outside staircase.
Delivering simply the finest in luxury on a grand scale, other unique features of this estate include a handcrafted library, two offices, two elevators, an architecturally designed wine cellar and bar with bespoke cabinetry, games room, personal fitness center, spa and steam shower area, indoor-outdoor herb garden and fruit orchard, stunning landscaping throughout, maids quarters and private service entrance, oversized powder room, two equipment rooms, hurricane shutters and automated generator control. Down at sea level, the beach garage features a full bathroom with shower, bar, storage for water sports gear and a customized built-in winch welcoming direct access to the private beach cove. Villa Love & Peace is sold partially furnished with the art, custom collections and cultural assets not included in the sale. Bitcoin accepted.
This is luxury living on the edge like never before and now, for a limited time only, this estate is available for purchase. Architectural project by Ph + P Arquitectos: Alberto Trevino, Alejandro Trevino, Lourdes Porras.
Media Contact
Tania Ashby, Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate, 52 866-650-5845, [email protected], www.snellrealestate.com
SOURCE Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate
