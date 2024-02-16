Villa Love & Peace Wins Outstanding Architectural Design Opal Award

"This is a tremendous purchasing opportunity and as the number one luxury real estate brokerage in the Baja California Sur, we are delighted to represent this extraordinary resort-style property," says Vanessa Fukunaga, Owner, President | CEO of Engel & Völkers Los Cabos. Post this

Behold the main living quarters. Inside the custom door entryway is an expansive living room boasting floor-to-ceiling windows designed to maximize the blasting Sea of Cortez views. Featuring a custom chandelier from Israel, circular dining table built to accommodate 10-12, fireplace, a myriad of custom built-ins and extravagant interior décor, this is lavish comfort at its best. Direct access to the sprawling and covered outdoor living space that wraps around both the top and middle level spanning the width of the home, blends multiple seating areas, outdoor kitchens, fire elements and two large infinity pools with integrated whirlpool, all positioned with epic ocean views directed into the blue. At this estate, the outdoors pervades an ambiance of pure relaxation.

Step back indoors to two meticulous gourmet kitchens complete with custom cabinetry, Viking and Sub-Zero appliances, and Baja's largest marble island. A floor-to-ceiling pantry room, in addition to a close-by professional-grade laundry and suitcase room make for over-the-top storage facilities throughout the entire property.

Now on to the cozy and exquisitely stylish bedrooms that all incorporate dramatic ocean views complete with sumptuous en suite baths and walk-in closets. The second level, exclusively designed for guests, ensures complete privacy with separate living areas, pool and terrace, all accessible by elevator or via the inside or outside staircase.

Delivering simply the finest in luxury on a grand scale, other unique features of this estate include a handcrafted library, two offices, two elevators, an architecturally designed wine cellar and bar with bespoke cabinetry, games room, personal fitness center, spa and steam shower area, indoor-outdoor herb garden and fruit orchard, stunning landscaping throughout, maids quarters and private service entrance, oversized powder room, two equipment rooms, hurricane shutters and automated generator control. Down at sea level, the beach garage features a full bathroom with shower, bar, storage for water sports gear and a customized built-in winch welcoming direct access to the private beach cove. Villa Love & Peace is sold partially furnished with the art, custom collections and cultural assets not included in the sale. Bitcoin accepted.

This is luxury living on the edge like never before and now, for a limited time only, this estate is available for purchase. Architectural project by Ph + P Arquitectos: Alberto Trevino, Alejandro Trevino, Lourdes Porras.

Tania Ashby, Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate, 52 866-650-5845, [email protected], www.snellrealestate.com

