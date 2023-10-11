Villa NEO, one of the largest and most exclusive homes in Saint Barthelemy, offered at €47,000,000

"With striking contemporary architecture, resort-like amenities and a landscape design that integrates nature with the interior, Villa Neo is simply unrivaled in our local market," said Honneysett. "We are very excited to represent NEO, which is a record listing for our company." Tweet this

One of Villa NEO's most unique features is its size relative to other homes on the island. While the average luxury villa on St. Barths is around 3,000 square feet, Villa NEO consists of over 9,500 square feet under roof and 14,424 total square feet counting several expansive terraces and a large interior courtyard — all situated on 0.62 acres.

"I don't believe a house of this scale will ever be replicated on the island given the adoption of much more restrictive building codes in recent years," said Honneysett.

The home's futuristic faGade and metallic forms evoke its namesake, Neo, hero of "The Matrix" movies. Of particular note is the full-size, sculpted steel palm tree next to the infinity pool, one of the largest residential pools on the island. Guests can also enjoy the swim-up bar, Jacuzzi, outdoor kitchen, drop-down projector and media screen, and LED lighting for nighttime entertainment.

At Villa Neo, technology is seamlessly integrated into the home's architecture to enhance the living experience: Television screens in each bedroom rise from the floor to keep the sea views perfectly intact. Other high-tech features include a 24-camera security system, one-touch audio-visual controls, electronic doors, an elevator, and a Technogym fitness center.

Vast glass walls and pocket windows bring in an abundance of natural light and frame sweeping views over the Bay of Saint Jean, and out to the Caribbean Sea. Residents and guests can contemplate the view from nearly every vantage, including the spectacular glass-enclosed foyer; the courtyard with its stone walls, cascading waterfalls, reflecting pools, bamboo and palm trees; or the double-height living room and its mezzanine level, connected by a signature floating-glass staircase.

Minutes away are the barefoot-chic celebrity hotspots Nikki Beach and the hotel Eden Rock – St. Barths; Michelin-starred restaurants; and the island's legendary powder-sand beaches and gin-clear seas.

"With striking contemporary architecture, resort-like amenities and a landscape design that integrates nature with the interior, Villa Neo is simply unrivaled in our local market," said Honneysett. "We are very excited to represent NEO, which is a record listing for our company."

About Sibarth Real Estate

In business for 45 years, Sibarth Real Estate has acquired a unique expertise in St. Barth's luxury real estate market, providing an unparalleled level of services for the purchase, rental and sale of villas on the island.

About Christie's International Real Estate

Christie's International Real Estate has successfully marketed high-value real estate around the world for more than 30 years. Through its invitation-only Affiliate network spanning nearly 50 countries and territories, Christie's International Real Estate offers incomparable services to a global clientele at the luxury end of the residential property market. For more information, please visit christiesrealestate.com.

Media Contact

Isabella Paredes, Christie's International Real Estate, 1 2197657682, [email protected], https://www.christiesrealestate.com/

SOURCE Christie's International Real Estate