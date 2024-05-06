Village Counseling Unveils New & Improved Website Design

Village Counseling has launched a new website that highlights their DC Metro area counseling and therapy services. The new website features an improved user experience as well as updates to the company's service offering descriptions.
ELLICOTT CITY, Md., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Village Counseling has launched a new website which highlights their therapy services, and their licensed staff of Maryland therapists. The new website has modernized the company's web presence making it easier for clients to learn about who they are and the outstanding DC metro area counseling services their existing clients have grown to trust and expect.
Visitors to the new website will find that the user experience has been improved for ease of navigation to learn about their services and qualifications. The team at Village Counseling is excited about their new website, proud of the new look that represents the high quality of service they provide to every client they serve.
Village Counseling addresses a variety of issues including anxiety, depression, trauma, OCD, and relationship issues. The Village Counseling team includes expert therapists with extensive experience, and welcomes fresh faces eager to contribute their counseling skills. With their new website, it is now easier for site visitors to find their therapists page complete with bios, areas of specialty, and licensure.
The team at Village Counseling hopes that visitors will be able to more easily learn about who they are as a company and what makes their services stand out from the rest. For more information, reach out to Village Counseling today at (410) 657-2141 or visit their brand new website at https://www.villageoec.com.
