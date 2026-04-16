Village Dental to Offer Free Dental Care for Raleigh-Area Residents on May 2

"Smiles From the Heart 2026" will provide free dental care for underserved individuals and families in need
RALEIGH, N.C., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Village Dental will open its doors on Saturday, May 2 for Smiles From the Heart 2026, a free dental day offering cleanings, extractions and fillings to individuals and families in need. The event runs from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at Village Dental Olde Raleigh, 3101 Edwards Mill Rd., Suite 103, Raleigh, NC 27612, on a first-come, first-served basis. No appointment is necessary.
The event is designed for residents across Raleigh and the surrounding Triangle communities who may be underserved or postponing care due to cost. Village Dental's clinical team will volunteer their time and expertise to address urgent dental needs—helping relieve pain and restore oral health for patients in need who have gone too long without access to care.
"Smiles From the Heart is our way of saying: we see you, and we're here to help," said Maya Martin, DDS. "A single visit can change someone's comfort, confidence, and quality of life."
Village Dental is asking patients, neighbors, and community organizations to help spread the word. Residents are encouraged to share event details with anyone who may benefit—including coworkers, family members, and neighbors who may have been putting off dental care.
Attendees are encouraged to arrive early, as capacity is limited. Services are provided at no cost, regardless of insurance status.
Treatment options MAY include:
- Basic dental cleanings (prophylaxis)
- Simple tooth extractions
- Oral health screenings and exams
- Dental fillings
Event Details
What: Smiles From the Heart 2026 — Free Dental Day
When: Saturday, May 2, 2026 | 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon
Where: Village Dental Olde Raleigh, 3101 Edwards Mill Rd., Suite 103, Raleigh, NC 27612
Services: Free cleanings, extractions, fillings, and root canal therapy
Admission: First come, first served — no appointment needed
Phone: (919) 897-8820
Website: villagedentalraleigh.com
About Village Dental
Village Dental is a community-focused dental practice serving the Triangle from four locations: Olde Raleigh, North Raleigh, Brier Creek, and Wake Forest. Known for compassionate care and lasting patient relationships, Village Dental is committed to making quality dentistry accessible to individuals and families across the region.
For more information, visit villagedentalraleigh.com or call (919) 897-8820.
Media Contact
Paul Stubenbordt, Denali Creative - A Stubenbordt Company, 1 682-831-0900, [email protected], www.thinkdenali.com
SOURCE Village Dental
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