Village Dental to Offer Free Dental Care for Raleigh-Area Residents on May 2

"Smiles From the Heart is our way of saying: we see you, and we're here to help," said Maya Martin, DDS. "A single visit can change someone's comfort, confidence, and quality of life." Post this

"Smiles From the Heart is our way of saying: we see you, and we're here to help," said Maya Martin, DDS. "A single visit can change someone's comfort, confidence, and quality of life."

Village Dental is asking patients, neighbors, and community organizations to help spread the word. Residents are encouraged to share event details with anyone who may benefit—including coworkers, family members, and neighbors who may have been putting off dental care.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early, as capacity is limited. Services are provided at no cost, regardless of insurance status.

Treatment options MAY include:

Basic dental cleanings (prophylaxis)

Simple tooth extractions

Oral health screenings and exams

Dental fillings

Event Details

What: Smiles From the Heart 2026 — Free Dental Day

When: Saturday, May 2, 2026 | 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon

Where: Village Dental Olde Raleigh, 3101 Edwards Mill Rd., Suite 103, Raleigh, NC 27612

Services: Free cleanings, extractions, fillings, and root canal therapy

Admission: First come, first served — no appointment needed

Phone: (919) 897-8820

Website: villagedentalraleigh.com

About Village Dental

Village Dental is a community-focused dental practice serving the Triangle from four locations: Olde Raleigh, North Raleigh, Brier Creek, and Wake Forest. Known for compassionate care and lasting patient relationships, Village Dental is committed to making quality dentistry accessible to individuals and families across the region.

For more information, visit villagedentalraleigh.com or call (919) 897-8820.

Media Contact

Paul Stubenbordt, Denali Creative - A Stubenbordt Company, 1 682-831-0900, [email protected], www.thinkdenali.com

SOURCE Village Dental