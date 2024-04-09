Village Inn and Bakers Square to Launch Nationwide Make-A-Wish Partnership in Honor of World Wish Month

The diner concepts will launch a systemwide effort on April 3rd to support the nonprofit organization, including Pancakes for a Purpose and a give-back percentage for pancake orders.

MINNETONKA, Minn., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Village Inn and Bakers Square, two iconic restaurant brands under the BBQ Holdings umbrella, will launch an initiative benefiting Make-A-Wish during World Wish Month in April. In addition to a limited-time pancake offering, the brands are working to raise awareness for wish kid Isis, who was diagnosed with lymphoma. Isis' favorite things include the color blue, snow and eating with her family at Village Inn.

"Make-A-Wish is a powerful organization that brightens the lives of children with critical illnesses," said Al Hank, chief operating officer of BBQ Holdings. "Wishes can bring a child that is fearful, anxious or sad a new sense of confidence and hope, and we're excited to do that for wish kid, Isis, who wishes to go to Alaska to see the northern lights."

From April 3 through June 30, Village Inn and Bakers Square locations will host various give-back efforts as they work toward a goal of $250,000 raised for Make-A-Wish.

For the entire promotional period, new Pancakes for a Purpose will be available both as a combo meal and a three-stack. These blue-infused buttermilk pancakes are complete with blueberries mixed into the batter, supreme cream and blueberry compote between each layer, and a dusting of powdered sugar, fresh whipped cream, and fresh berries on top. For each combo or three-stack purchased, Village Inn and Bakers Square will donate three dollars to Make-A-Wish.

Throughout the entire promotional period, Village Inn and Bakers Square will also have QR codes available for guests interested in making additional donations to the foundation.

"This partnership is a meaningful way for our local owners to further connect with their communities," said Hank. "Like Isis, many people have meaningful memories surrounding dining with us — we're more than just a restaurant to them. Partnering with Make-A-Wish is another way that we can show our guests and community members how much they mean to us while rallying together to push our impact beyond the four walls of our diners."

About BBQ Holdings

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBQ) is a national restaurant company engaged in franchising, ownership and operation of casual and fast dining restaurants. As of March 14, 2022, BBQ Holdings had multiple brands with over 100 Company-owned locations and over 200 franchised locations, including ghost kitchens operating out of the kitchen of another restaurant location or shared kitchen space. While BBQ Holdings continues to diversify its ownership in the restaurant community, it was founded with the principle of combining the "art and science" of barbecue to serve up the very best of the best to barbecue lovers everywhere. Along with a wide variety of BBQ favorites served at their BBQ restaurants, BBQ Holdings also operates Granite City Food and Brewery restaurants which offer award winning craft beer and a made-from-scratch, chef driven menu featuring contemporary American cuisine. Village Inn and Bakers Square add a legendary Family Dining element to BBQ Holdings, with these concepts specializing in breakfast and pies. Tahoe Joe's is known for their pellet-broiler cooked and smoked infused steak.

Media Contact

Julie Maw, Mainland, 3125263996, [email protected], www.hellomainland.com

SOURCE BBQ HOLDINGS