Village of Nyack joins the Empire State Purchasing Group

The Village of Nyack invites all potential vendors to register online. Post this

"Distributing bids manually made it challenging to reach additional vendors. There would be instances where only one or two vendors would submit a proposal and when you are required to have a minimum number of vendors in order to go through with the bid process. But with the Empire State Purchasing Group, we're able to post our bids in one spot with all the information associated with that opportunity and the number of vendors we now reach has increased dramatically, creating the vendor competition we aim for," said Andrew Stewart, Village Administrator of the Village of Nyack when asked why their department decided to join the Empire State Purchasing Group. "It also allows for vendors to see whether or not their pricing is competitive against other businesses and gives them a chance to adjust for future opportunities."

The Village of Nyack invites all local vendors to visit http://www.bidnetdirect.com/new-york/villageofnyack and register to receive access to its upcoming solicitations as well as the upcoming bids and RFPs from over 325 other public agencies participating on the Empire State Purchasing Group. Registered vendors have the option to upgrade their service to receive customized bid alerts, notification of term contract expiration, and notification of a real-time addendum.

About the Village of Nyack:

Nyack is a village located primarily in the town of Orangetown in Rockland County, New York, United States. Incorporated in 1872, it retains a very small western section in Clarkstown. The village had a population of 7,265 as of the 2020 census.

About Bidnet Direct:

Bidnet Direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. Bidnet Direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the Empire State Purchasing Group, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers

Media Contact

Kim Cullen, Bidnet Direct, 800-835-4603, [email protected], www.bidnetdirect.com

SOURCE Bidnet Direct