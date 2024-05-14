Village of Ortonville joins the MITN Purchasing Group by Bidnet Direct

Registered vendors can access bids, related documents, addendum and award information. Post this

"Distributing bids manually made it challenging to reach additional vendors. There would be instances where only a few vendors would submit a proposal and when you are required to have a minimum number in order to go through with the bid process. But with the MITN Purchasing Group, we're able to post our bids in one spot with all the information associated with that opportunity and the number of vendors we now reach has increased creating the vendor competition we aim for," said Ryan Madis, Village Manager of the Village of Ortonville when asked why their department decided to join the MITN Purchasing Group. "It also allows for vendors to see whether or not their pricing is competitive against other businesses and gives them a chance to adjust for future opportunities."

The Village of Ortonville invites all local vendors to visit http://www.bidnetdirect.com/mitn/villageofortonville and register to receive access to its upcoming solicitations as well as the upcoming bids and RFPs from over 300 other public agencies participating on the MITN Purchasing Group. Registered vendors have the option to upgrade their service to receive customized bid alerts, notification of term contract expiration, and notification of a real-time addendum.

About the Village of Ortonville:

Ortonville is a village in north Oakland County in the U.S. state of Michigan. The village is within Brandon Township, although some development near the village lies within adjacent Oakland County, Groveland township and Lapeer County, Hadley township. The population was 1,291 as of the 2021 Census estimate.

About Bidnet Direct:

Bidnet Direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. Bidnet Direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the MITN Purchasing Group, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers.

