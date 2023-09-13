Village Super Market Rolls Out Focal Systems AI Chainwide to Enhance Customer Shopping Experience

"We chose Focal Systems as they have proven they can reliably unlock productivity gains in our stores with their Al, while improving the customer experience and sales," said Nico Sumas, co-president of Village Super Market. Tweet this

Founded in 1937, Village Super Market was among the first supermarkets to join Wakefern Food Corp., the nation's largest retailer-owned cooperative with member companies that own and operate supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market banners.

"We chose Focal Systems as they have proven they can reliably unlock productivity gains in our stores with their Al, while improving the customer experience and sales," said Nico Sumas, co-president of Village Super Market. "We've already seen improvements in product availability for our customers by increasing the productivity of our replenishment staff. We can't wait to optimize the rest of our stores with this rollout."

"Village Super Market has demonstrated time and time again its commitment to putting its customers first," said Francois Chaubard, CEO and founder of Focal Systems. "By investing in Al early on, Village Super Market is positioning itself to provide the ultimate in-store experience. The technology enables associates to spend more time with customers, reinforcing the family environment its stores are known for."

"What I love about working at Village Super Market, and what our founders love, is the honor of serving our local communities and the pleasure of seeing new faces walk through our doors every day," said Dayhana Pena, store manager of Fairway Market Kips Bay, NY. "I'm blown away by how Focal Systems' technology enhanced the shopping experience in our store so we can continue to put our customers, associates and families first."

Focal Systems has been leading the retail transformation charge, recently making headlines for its rollout across over 400 Walmart stores throughout Canada, as well as in the leading Midwest grocery chain Piggly Wiggly and Pacific Northwest grocery chain Metropolitan Market. Having raised $40M to date, Focal Systems is used by retailers across three continents and delivers 50x in ROI with the implementation of the technology, making this the most profitable investment in all of retail technology.

About Focal Systems:

Founded in 2015 in San Francisco out of Stanford's Computer Vision Lab, Focal Systems is the industry leader in retail automation. Our mission is to automate and optimize brick-and-mortar retail with state-of-the-art deep learning and Al. We have pioneered the world's first "Self Driving Store"- an OS that revolutionizes how stores are run. Focal has raised more than $40M to date and scaled solutions on three continents in nearly a thousand stores, with over 250,000 cameras deployed. Learn more at: https://focal.systems.

About Village Super Market, Inc.:

Greek immigrants Nick and Perry Sumas opened their first Village Supermarket in 1937 and less than a decade later, in 1946, the brothers joined the newly formed Wakefern Food Corp., becoming one of the supermarket cooperative's earliest members. As the Sumas family grew, so too did their business. Today, the publicly traded company (Nasdaq: VLGEA), including Nick's son Robert and Perry's sons William and John, and their children and extended family, operate 30 ShopRite supermarkets located in northern, central and southern New Jersey, New York, Maryland and Pennsylvania. In 2019 and 2020 the company acquired Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market stores in Manhattan. Both brands share a commitment to specialty and prepared foods, creating a natural synergy between the two new supermarket banners, ShopRite and Village. Village Super Market, Inc. is the only publicly traded member of Wakefern, the largest retailer-owned supermarket cooperative in the nation. For more information please visit https://myvillagesupermarket.com/

