Villas of Distinction® Adds Luxury Villas in Iconic Destinations to Its Already Robust Portfolio

"We continue to focus on our 'guest first' philosophy," said Jamie Cash, chief operating officer of Villas of Distinction. "Bringing more depth into our portfolio of villas allows us to provide guests a variety of villa types at different price points."

This strategic growth introduces an exceptional array of new properties, from exclusive European gems like Isolaria on Italy's Amalfi Coast, which offers a rare private-island experience in one of Europe's most in-demand regions, to Aria Ridge in Steamboat Springs, Colo., a mountain retreat ideal for year-round travel.

Other newly added properties are:

Wildhorn is a 10-acre private island retreat, just a heartbeat off Hilton Head's legendary coast.

Los Sueños, Villa Angel in Costa Rica offers more than 6,000 square feet of refined living within lush tropical grounds.

Levant Island Estate near Dubrovnik welcomes guests with unmatched elegance and serenity, offering the ultimate Adriatic sanctuary.

Solferino, located in the vibrant Saint-Germain district, offers a prime setting in one of Paris's most iconic neighborhoods.

Little Bay View is a newly constructed villa with stunning views of Anguilla's iconic Little Bay Beach.

Travelers interested in booking a luxury villa in one of these newly added and sought-after destinations should begin planning now by visiting VillasofDistinction.com or calling 800-289-0900.

About Villas of Distinction®

Villas of Distinction®, as part of World Travel Holdings, is an award-winning, full-service villa experience creator with an exclusive portfolio of vetted and inspected villas in more than 60 destinations worldwide, including the United States, Caribbean, Mexico, Europe, Central America, and beyond. Many villas feature excellent staff and state-of-the-art amenities – like private pools, home theaters, in-villa game rooms, and fitness centers. The luxury villa provider has gained its guests' trust by ensuring every villa meets strict standards so that each home exceeds expectations. Since 1988, the Villas of Distinction team has made vacation planning effortless by helping travelers find their perfect vacation home and curating one-of-a-kind getaways at the world's top villas. Travel Advisors have named Villas of Distinction a "Best Villa Rental Company Overall" winner in the annual Travvy Awards since 2015. VillasofDistinction.com

Media Contact:

Lakecia Gayle

Public Relations Specialist

Villas of Distinction

[email protected]

617-587-6751

