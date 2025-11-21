Villas of Distinction® Announces Cyber Week Travel Offers

"There's no better time than Cyber Week to plan a villa getaway," said Jamie Cash, chief operating officer for Villas of Distinction. "It's the perfect opportunity for guests to get an even greater value on their next villa vacation." Post this

Villas of Distinction's portfolio includes thousands of privately owned villas across more than 50 destinations worldwide. Many feature amenities such as private pools, home theaters, game rooms and professional staff. Every booking includes access to the company's concierge team, who can coordinate details such as yacht charters, excursions and grocery pre-stocking.

Cashback Offer Details

Guests booking with Villas of Distinction can receive a Visa Prepaid Card based on their booking value:

For bookings between $5,000 and $15,000, receive $150.

For bookings between $15,001 and $25,000, receive $250.

For bookings between $25,001 and $35,000, receive $350.

For bookings between $35,001 and $50,000, receive $500.

For bookings between $50,001 and $75,000, receive $750.

For bookings between $75,001 and $100,000, receive $1,000.

For bookings over $100,001, receive $2,000.

For more information about our exclusive Cyber Week offers, please visit http://www.VillasofDistinction.com or call 800-289-0900.

*Direct Guests Terms and Conditions:

Offer valid for new bookings made between 11/23/25 - 12/06/25 for travel between 11/24/25 - 12/31/26. Amount is based on the base villa cost only. Minimum booking value applies. Cash back will be paid in a Villas of Distinction Visa® Prepaid Card upon deposit. Villas of Distinction Visa® Prepaid Card is issued by MetaBank®, N.A., Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. No cash access or recurring payments. Can be used everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted. Card valid for up to 12 months; unused funds will forfeit after the valid thru date. Card terms and conditions apply. Offer is valid for travel advisors' clients. The Villas of Distinction Prepaid Card will be mailed directly to the travel advisors' client within 30 days of deposit. Client mailing address must be provided. May not be combinable with other offers. All offers are subject to availability and may not apply to all villas or travel dates. Other restrictions may apply; please call for full details.

About Villas of Distinction®

Villas of Distinction®, as part of World Travel Holdings, is an award-winning, full-service villa experience creator with an exclusive portfolio of vetted and inspected villas in more than 60 destinations worldwide, including the United States, Caribbean, Mexico, Europe, Central America, and beyond. Many villas feature excellent staff and state-of-the-art amenities – like private pools, home theaters, in-villa game rooms, and fitness centers. The luxury villa provider has gained its guests' trust by ensuring every villa meets strict standards so that each home exceeds expectations. Since 1988, the Villas of Distinction team has made vacation planning effortless by helping travelers find their perfect vacation home and curating one-of-a-kind getaways at the world's top villas. Travel Advisors have named Villas of Distinction a "Best Villa Rental Company Overall" winner in the annual Travvy Awards since 2015. http://www.VillasofDistinction.com

