Villas of Distinction® Expands Its Villa Offerings Adding Even More One-Of-A-Kind Vacation Destinations

Tanzania, located on Africa's east coast, has become an extraordinarily popular destination for travelers. Its awe-inspiring views, rich culture, exotic wildlife, and distinctive landscape offer a unique travel experience. The Zanzibar Presidential Garden Five-Bedroom Villa is located on Zanzibar Island which is one of the most picturesque places in the world. This private, exclusive-use luxury villa has five bedrooms, four bathrooms and sleeps up to 10 guests. The villa features an expansive sun deck, rooftop terrace with hot tub and is part of the Zanzibar White Sand Luxury Villas & Spa, giving guest access to multiple amenities including beach sunbeds/umbrellas, catamaran Hobie Cat, stand up paddles/kayaks, bicycles, yoga, the spa, pool and so many more. See all villas in Tanzania.

Honduras' natural surroundings, white and dark sand beaches, coral reefs, archaeological sites and colonial era towns are just some characteristics that make it an appealing vacation destination. The two-bedroom, two bath Kimpton Grand Roatán Resort & Spa – Beachfront Condos are in a prime location on West Bay Beach boasting the world's second-largest barrier reef making it the perfect place to snorkel and swim. Guests can take advantage of the multitude of resort amenities including four restaurants, morning coffee and tea service, complimentary evening social hours, fitness center, spa, infinity pool and more. See all villas in Honduras.

Puerto Rico is a place where American and Spanish influences come together and it's known for having a rich culture, serene beaches, coral reefs, national forests, food, music and more. Dorado Beach, a Ritz Carlton Reserve – West Beach Three Bedroom Residences have three bedrooms, three bathrooms and sleeps up to eight guests. This magnificent resort is tucked away on Puerto Rico's Atlantic coast and situated on 1,400 acres of the former Laurance Rockefeller estate. These three-bedroom residences feature the ocean just outside the door, the personal attention of a butler, outdoor living space and an open-air shower. Guests will enjoy all this resort has to offer including resort dining, two beaches, golf, spa and fitness services. See all villas in Puerto Rico.

Those interested in booking a luxury villa in one of these newly added and sought-after destinations should start planning and booking now by visiting VillasofDistinction.com or calling 800-289-0900.

Villas of Distinction®, as part of World Travel Holdings, is an award-winning, full-service villa experience creator with an exclusive portfolio of vetted and inspected villas in more than 60 destinations worldwide including the United States, Caribbean, Mexico, Europe, Central America, and beyond. Many villas feature excellent staff and state-of-the-art amenities – like private pools, home theaters, in-villa game rooms, and fitness centers. The luxury villa provider has gained its guests' trust by ensuring every villa meets strict standards so that each home exceeds expectations. Since 1989, the Villas of Distinction team have made vacation planning effortless by pairing travelers find their perfect vacation home and curating one-of-a-kind getaways at the world's top villas. Travel Advisors have named Villas of Distinction as the Gold winner for "Best Villa Rental Company Overall" in the annual Travvy Awards since 2015. http://www.VillasofDistinction.com.

