Villas of Distinction® Expands Luxury Villa Portfolio with New Offerings in London, Costa Rica, Sweden, and Japan

London remains one of the world's premier luxury destinations, and Villas of Distinction has expanded its portfolio to offer travelers an unparalleled stay in the city. New villa options include an elegant historic townhome in Kensington and a modern penthouse with stunning skyline views. One of the most coveted additions, Draycott Place III, is a sophisticated two-bedroom residence that captures the essence of London's charm and contemporary style, making it the perfect home base for exploring the city in luxury.

Costa Rica's breathtaking landscapes and rich biodiversity have made it a top choice for travelers seeking adventure and relaxation. To meet this growing demand, Villas of Distinction has expanded its offerings with stunning properties in Puntarenas and Guanacaste. Among the new additions is Villa del Cielo, an eco-luxury retreat with panoramic ocean views, a spectacular infinity pool, and a tranquil jacuzzi. Whether exploring the rainforest, unwinding on a private beach, or indulging in world-class dining, these villas provide the ultimate Costa Rican escape.

For travelers looking to experience the beauty and tranquility of Sweden, Villas of Distinction introduces its first-ever luxury villa rental in the country. The Lily Croft, a 750-square-meter architectural gem, offers a serene escape in the secluded bay of Mahraviken. Surrounded by pristine nature, this exclusive retreat provides panoramic sea views and direct access to Sweden's diverse wildlife. Whether guests are seeking adventure or relaxation, this villa delivers an unparalleled Scandinavian luxury experience.

As Japan's luxury travel market continues to thrive, Villas of Distinction proudly adds Yukihyo, to its portfolio. This architectural masterpiece, nestled in a peaceful forest of birch and pine, offers an immersive experience for travelers who appreciate refined design and natural beauty. Named after the Japanese snow leopard, Yukihyo is a secluded sanctuary where elegance and tranquility coexist, making it a top choice for those seeking an exclusive retreat in Japan.

With these new additions, Villas of Distinction remains committed to providing travelers with the finest selection of luxury villas worldwide, ensuring that every stay is as exceptional and memorable as the destination itself.

Villas of Distinction®, as part of World Travel Holdings, is an award-winning, full-service villa experience creator with an exclusive portfolio of vetted and inspected villas in more than 60 destinations worldwide, including the United States, Caribbean, Mexico, Europe, Central America, and beyond.

