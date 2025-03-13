Villas Of Distinction® Honored with A Regional Virtuoso® Award in Canada for Top Producing Hotels & Resorts Partner in Recognition of Their Exceptional Contribution

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized as Virtuoso's Top Producing Hotels & Resorts Partner in Canada," said Steve Lassman, vice president of villa product and agency relations for Villas of Distinction. Post this

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized as Virtuoso's Top Producing Hotels & Resorts Partner in Canada," said Steve Lassman, vice president of villa product and agency relations for Villas of Distinction. "This award is a testament to the strong partnerships we've built with our valued travel advisors, whose expertise and dedication continue to drive success. At Villas of Distinction, we remain committed to providing advisors with unparalleled support, exclusive villa offerings and exceptional service to help them create unforgettable experiences for their clients."

Awards were announced at an elegant gala on the evening of March 5, 2025. The annual Forum brought together more than 120 attendees, including owners and managers from Virtuoso's travel agency members in Canada and preferred partners from around the world.

Virtuoso wishes to congratulate Villas of Distinction and thank them for their invaluable contribution to the success of the Virtuoso network.

Additional awards will be announced at each Forum around the world: Greater China/North and Southeast Asia Forum in Shanghai (March 11-12), Continental Europe Forum in Lucerne (March 19-21), UK, Ireland, Middle East & Africa Forum in Malta (March 25-27) and Latin America & the Caribbean Forum in Buenos Aires (March 31-April 3). Winners for the U.S. and Australia & New Zealand were honored at their respective Forums held earlier this year. Virtuoso's coveted Global Awards will continue to recognise top members and partners around the world and are announced at the annual Virtuoso Travel Week in Las Vegas, taking place this year August 9-15.

About Virtuoso

Virtuoso® is the leading global travel agency network specializing in luxury and experiential travel. This by-invitation-only organization comprises over 1,200 travel agency locations with more than 20,000 travel advisors in 58 countries throughout North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East. Drawing upon its preferred relationships with 2,300 of the world's best hotels and resorts, cruise lines, airlines, tour companies and premier destinations, the network provides its upscale clientele with exclusive amenities, rare experiences and privileged access. Normalized annual sales of (U.S.) $35 billion make Virtuoso a powerhouse in the luxury travel industry. For more information, visit http://www.virtuoso.com.

About Villas of Distinction®

Villas of Distinction®, as part of World Travel Holdings, is an award-winning, full-service villa experience creator with a portfolio of thousands of privately-owned villas in more than 52 destinations worldwide including the United States, Caribbean, Mexico, Europe, Central America, and beyond. Many villas feature excellent staff and state-of-the-art amenities – like private pools, home theaters, in-villa game rooms, and fitness centers. The luxury villa provider has gained its guests' trust by ensuring every villa meets strict standards so that each home exceeds expectations. Since 1989, the Villas of Distinction team has made vacation planning effortless by pairing travelers with their perfect vacation home and curating one-of-a-kind getaways at the world's top villas. Travel Advisors have named Villas of Distinction the Gold winner for "Best Villa Rental Company Overall" in the annual Travvy Awards since 2015. http://www.villasofdistinction.com

