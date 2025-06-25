Villas of Distinction® Introduces Exclusive Celebrity Retreats for Unforgettable Group Getaways

Live like a legend: Discover iconic luxury in celebrity-inspired villas
WAKEFIELD, Mass., June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Villas of Distinction®, the world's premier luxury villa rental company, invites travelers to discover the epitome of luxury and exclusivity with its exceptional collection of celebrity-inspired villas. Perfect for exclusive group getaways, these properties offer unmatched experiences in some of the most stunning destinations around the world.
"Our collection of celebrity-inspired villas offers an unparalleled opportunity for groups to immerse themselves in luxury and iconic history," said Jamie Cash, chief operating officer of Villas of Distinction. "These properties combine breathtaking design and world-class amenities with unique stories that create truly extraordinary group retreats."
Featured Celebrity Retreats:
Domaine Umbrella – Cote D'Azur, France
- Formerly the Kennedy family vacation home, the main house boasts nine bedrooms, each with an ensuite bathroom, ensuring comfort and privacy. This Domaine combines charm, authenticity, and tranquility, ideal for those seeking a serene haven on the French Riviera.
- Explore more: Domaine Umbrella
Emara Estate – Providenciales, Turks and Caicos
- Formerly owned by the legendary musician Prince, Emara Estate is a luxurious beachfront property on the stunning shores of Providenciales. This expansive estate features exquisite indoor and outdoor spaces, a private pool, and direct access to the turquoise waters of the Caribbean. Perfect for larger groups, guests can bask in the serene atmosphere and vibrant beauty of this prestigious villa.
- Explore more: Emara Estate
Invisible House – Joshua Tree, California
- Designed and owned by the producers of "American Psycho," Chris and Roberta Hanley, the Invisible House is a modern marvel nestled in the breathtaking landscape of Joshua Tree. This architectural masterpiece features sleek, minimalist design with floor-to-ceiling windows, creating a seamless connection between the villa's interior and the natural surroundings. Ideal for group getaways, it offers a unique retreat for those seeking both luxury and adventure.
- Explore more: Invisible House
Necker Island – British Virgin Islands
- Owned by Sir Richard Branson, Necker Island offers two unique experiences: Celebration Weeks and Exclusive Use. Celebration Weeks provide an opportunity for groups to enjoy the island's luxurious amenities and activities at a more accessible rate, while Exclusive Use grants private access to the entire island for an unparalleled retreat. This is the ultimate group getaway destination, combining luxury, privacy, and adventure.
- Explore more: Celebration Weeks and Exclusive Use
Villa Veneziano – Lefkada, Greece
- The villa is nestled within an expansive 2,000-square-meter garden—a lush, green sanctuary that enhances its sense of tranquility and exclusivity. Featuring five luxurious suites accommodating up to 12 guests, the villa was meticulously crafted in 2009 by Russian shipbroker Sergei Kauzov as a loving tribute to his late wife, Christina Onassis.
- Explore more: Villa Veneziano
Villas of Distinction invites groups to experience the glamour and exclusiveness of these celebrity-owned villas. Whether planning a family reunion, friends' getaway, or corporate retreat, these properties offer the space, amenities, and services needed for an unforgettable stay.
For more information, contact your travel advisor or visit VillasofDistinction.com or call 1-800-289-0900.
About Villas of Distinction®
Villas of Distinction®, as part of World Travel Holdings, is an award-winning, full-service villa experience creator with an exclusive portfolio of vetted and inspected villas in more than 60 destinations worldwide, including the United States, Caribbean, Mexico, Europe, Central America, and beyond. Many villas feature excellent staff and state-of-the-art amenities – like private pools, home theaters, in-villa game rooms, and fitness centers. The luxury villa provider has gained its guests' trust by ensuring every villa meets strict standards so that each home exceeds expectations. Since 1988, the Villas of Distinction team has made vacation planning effortless by helping travelers find their perfect vacation home and curating one-of-a-kind getaways at the world's top villas. Travel Advisors have named Villas of Distinction a "Best Villa Rental Company Overall" winner in the annual Travvy Awards since 2015. http://www.VillasofDistinction.com
Media Contact:
Lakecia Gayle
Public Relations Specialist
Villas of Distinction
[email protected]
617-587-6751
