Villas of Distinction® Named Villa Rental Company of the Year by TravelPulse Canada Readers

"We are incredibly proud to receive this award from Canadian travel advisors," said Steve Lassman, vice president of villa product and agency relations at Villas of Distinction. "This recognition reflects our commitment to providing our travel advisor partners and guests with the finest luxury villa experiences, paired with a personalized concierge service that goes beyond expectations. We believe that true luxury is not just about stunning properties, but the memories and moments created during each stay. This award is a tribute to our dedicated team and the trust our travel agency partners and guests place in us."

This esteemed honor highlights Villas of Distinction's ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional, tailor-made vacations. Featuring an expansive collection of stunning villas in many of the world's most desirable locales, the brand is dedicated to crafting unforgettable getaways for every traveler.

To explore the complete list of winners and learn more about the award categories, please visit TravelPulse Canada.

For travelers seeking a one-of-a-kind villa vacation designed by a full-service team, Villas of Distinction offers an unmatched experience. A dedicated Villa Specialist helps match guests with their ideal destination, while a personal Concierge handles every detail—from excursions to in-villa amenities. To start planning your personalized escape, contact your travel advisor or visit VillasofDistinction.com or call 800-289-0900.

About TravelPulse Canada:

TravelPulse Canada is the leading online news and information source for the Canadian travel trade. Offering the latest insights, trends, and updates on the travel industry, TravelPulse Canada delivers relevant content to Canadian travel professionals and keeps them informed on the latest developments shaping the market.

About Villas of Distinction®

Villas of Distinction®, as part of World Travel Holdings, is an award-winning, full-service villa experience creator with an exclusive portfolio of vetted and inspected villas in more than 60 destinations worldwide, including the United States, Caribbean, Mexico, Europe, Central America, and beyond. Many villas feature excellent staff and state-of-the-art amenities, like private pools, home theaters, in-villa game rooms, and fitness centers. The luxury villa provider has gained its guests' trust by ensuring every villa meets strict standards so that each home exceeds expectations. Since 1988, the Villas of Distinction team has made vacation planning effortless by helping travelers find their perfect vacation home and curating one-of-a-kind getaways at the world's top villas. Travel Advisors have named Villas of Distinction as the Gold winner for "Best Villa Rental Company Overall" in the annual Travvy Awards since 2015. http://www.VillasofDistinction.com.

