Villas of Distinction® Reveals Q1 Luxury Vacation Rental Booking Trends

Shorter stays and booking further out dominate preferences
WAKEFIELD, Mass., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Villas of Distinction® has released its Q1 booking trends report, revealing a continued rise in consumer interest and demand for luxury villa rentals. These trends highlight significant increases in bookings in the Caribbean and Mexico, along with a preference for shorter stays and close in travel windows.
"Our findings highlight the sustained increase in demand for luxury villa vacations," said Andy Kaye, general manager of Villas of Distinction. "Travelers can enjoy the unmatched privacy, generous space, and personalized services of a villa vacation, making for an exceptional and unforgettable getaway."
Travel in the Caribbean and Mexico has seen a notable uptick, trending over significantly higher year-over-year. Luxury villas in sought-after destinations like the Caribbean and Mexico offer the perfect option for those seeking brief yet memorable getaways.
In addition, based on booking trends Villas of Distinction guests are either booking close in travel or further in advance, with reservations well into 2025. "While guests are planning ahead for winter 2025, we've observed a surge in close-in travel driven by excellent deals for those seeking summer getaways," said Kaye.
For more information, visit VillasofDistinction.com to discover exceptional villa vacation options and plan your next luxurious escape.
About Villas of Distinction®
Villas of Distinction®, as part of World Travel Holdings, is an award-winning, full-service villa experience creator with a portfolio of thousands of privately-owned villas in more than 52 destinations worldwide including the United States, Caribbean, Mexico, Europe, Central America, and beyond. Many villas feature excellent staff and state-of-the-art amenities – like private pools, home theaters, in-villa game rooms, and fitness centers. The luxury villa provider has gained its guests' trust by ensuring every villa meets strict standards so that each home exceeds expectations. Since 1989, the Villas of Distinction team have made vacation planning effortless by pairing travelers find their perfect vacation home and curating one-of-a-kind getaways at the world's top villas. Travel Advisors have named Villas of Distinction as the Gold winner for "Best Villa Rental Company Overall" in the annual Travvy Awards since 2015. http://www.villasofdistinction.com
Media Contact
Lakecia Gayle, Villas of Distinction, 1-877-958-7447, [email protected], www.VillasofDistinction.com
SOURCE Villas of Distinction
Share this article