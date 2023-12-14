Villas of Distinction® Reveals the Top Five Booked Destinations of 2023

"Looking at both our historical and recent trends, I expect these destinations to stay just as hot." Post this

Here are Villas of Distinction's top five most booked destinations and villas in 2023:

Italy . When 2020 and 2021 vacations got pushed, this created a backlog of travelers whose dream vacation was to visit Italy . The most popular villa in Italy booked by Villas of Distinction in 2023 was Simonetta in Tuscany . Built in 1800 and recently restored, this five-bedroom villa sleeps up to 10 guests and its convenient location allows for a day trip by bus or train to Florence . The portico is the perfect place to enjoy the lush garden, eat meals al fresco or sip a glass of bubbly under the Tuscan sun. Jamaica . According to Jamaica Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett , total tourism arrivals to the destination in 2023 are expected to reach a record 2.9 million, exceeding 2019 arrivals by five percent.* Tranquility on the Beach in Montego Bay rose to the top as the most booked Jamaica villa through Villas of Distinction. This fully staffed villa including a butler, chef, housekeeper, two gardeners and a laundress, has seven bedrooms and sleeps up to 14 guests. In addition to the magnificent indoor waterfall garden as guests enter and the romantic waterfront gazebo, the staff is truly what makes this vacation experience extra special. Turks & Caicos. The draw of this destination is its pristine beaches, delicious food, the third largest barrier reef in the world and the transcendent 12-mile Grace Bay Beach in Providenciales where villa Beach Shack is located. This villa was completely refurbished in 2019 and is a five-star, modern luxury beach house. It has one bedroom and sleeps up to two guests, so it is the perfect romantic getaway for honeymooners and couples. The bedroom features a picturesque view of the turquoise waters and a private pool where couples relax during the day and enjoy the evening sunsets. Also, just a few short steps from the house guests can snorkel on Smith's Reef. St. Martin . Guests relish in St. Martin's exhilarating nightlife, breathtaking beaches, world-class shopping, casinos , and its vibrant arts and culture scene. The most popular villa booked in 2023 by Villas of Distinction to this destination was Beach House Younes which has two bedrooms, sleeps up to four guests and is located directly on Dawn Beach, one of the island's finest beaches. In addition to stunning ocean views, this villa features a private infinity style pool, custom kitchen, indoor/outdoor living and offers direct access to the amenities at the Westin Dawn Beach Resort, Casino and Spa. Dominican Republic . This destination set new tourism records in 2023. According to the Ministry of Tourism, the Dominican Republic welcomed seven million visitors in the first three quarters of 2023, a 25% increase over 2022.** Villas of Distinction reports that Arrecife Royale rose to the top as the most booked villa in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic . This massive nine-bedroom villa sleeps up to 20 guests and is the ideal home for a family reunion or large group. It boasts so many amenities and activities from relaxing by the private pool, dining al fresco, gathering around the fire pit, or wading in the hot tub to playing pool, ping pong, hitting the fitness room or golfing, there is something for everyone.

Those interested in looking to rent a villa in one of these sought-after destinations should start planning and booking now for 2024 by visiting VillasofDistinction.com or calling 800-289-0900.

