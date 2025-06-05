Villas of Distinction® Reveals Why Now Is the Best Time to Book Italy

Shorter stays, reduced deposits, and increased availability make luxury travel to Italy is more accessible than ever.
WAKEFIELD, Mass. , June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For travelers dreaming of an Italian getaway, there may be no better time to turn those dreams into reality. Villas of Distinction®, a leading luxury villa provider, is reporting that 2025 is the optimal time to book a luxury Italian villa. With reduced minimum night stays, flexible check-in dates, and lower deposit requirements, private villa travel is becoming increasingly accessible, without compromising on luxury or personalization.
In high-demand regions like Tuscany, the Amalfi Coast, and Lake Como, many villas are offering shorter stays of four to five nights this year, a notable departure from the traditional Saturday-to-Saturday booking model.
"People often think they need to wait for the 'perfect time' to book Italy," said Jamie Cash, chief operating officer of Villas of Distinction. "But with these flexible new options, a decrease in airline prices, reduced minimum-night stays, and reduced villa rates, that perfect moment is right now."
These updates come at a time when more travelers are prioritizing space, privacy, and authentic experiences over traditional hotel stays. Villas offer fully curated accommodation, from private chefs and vineyard tours to in-villa cooking classes and dedicated concierge service.
About Villas of Distinction®
Villas of Distinction®, as part of World Travel Holdings, is an award-winning, full-service villa experience creator with an exclusive portfolio of vetted and inspected villas in more than 60 destinations worldwide, including the United States, Caribbean, Mexico, Europe, Central America, and beyond. Many villas feature excellent staff and state-of-the-art amenities – like private pools, home theaters, in-villa game rooms, and fitness centers. The luxury villa provider has gained its guests' trust by ensuring every villa meets strict standards so that each home exceeds expectations. Since 1988, the Villas of Distinction team has made vacation planning effortless by helping travelers find their perfect vacation home and curating one-of-a-kind getaways at the world's top villas. Travel Advisors have named Villas of Distinction a "Best Villa Rental Company Overall" winner in the annual Travvy Awards since 2015. http://www.VillasofDistinction.com.
