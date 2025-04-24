Villas of Distinction® Sees Double-Digit Booking Growth Across Top Global Destinations in Q1 2025

"Guests are increasingly valuing unique properties, high-touch service, and authentic local experiences," said Jamie Cash, chief operating officer of Villas of Distinction. "We're seeing strong interest in both last-minute getaways and long-range planning for key travel periods." Post this

Key Booking Insights:

Top Growth Destinations: Mexico (Los Cabos, Punta Mita, Puerto Vallarta ), the Caribbean ( Barbados , Anguilla , St. Martin , Jamaica ), and Europe ( Portugal , Greece , Spain , France ) saw the highest year-over-year increases.

(Los Cabos, Punta Mita, ), the ( , , , ), and ( , , , ) saw the highest year-over-year increases. Booking Behavior: Travelers continue to book both spontaneous trips and future travel, with strong activity for summer and the 2025 holiday season.

Stay Trends: There is growing interest in larger groups traveling together, with guests valuing the shared luxury experience.

U.S. Travel Trends: U.S. travel also surged, with notable growth over last year, primarily in Hawaii and Florida . These trips are longer in duration and often include larger parties.

For more information, contact your travel advisor or visit VillasofDistinction.com or call 1-800-289-0900.

About Villas of Distinction®

Villas of Distinction®, as part of World Travel Holdings, is an award-winning, full-service villa experience creator with an exclusive portfolio of vetted and inspected villas in more than 60 destinations worldwide, including the United States, Caribbean, Mexico, Europe, Central America, and beyond. Many villas feature excellent staff and state-of-the-art amenities – like private pools, home theaters, in-villa game rooms, and fitness centers. The luxury villa provider has gained its guests' trust by ensuring every villa meets strict standards so that each home exceeds expectations. Since 1988, the Villas of Distinction team has made vacation planning effortless by helping travelers find their perfect vacation home and curating one-of-a-kind getaways at the world's top villas. Travel Advisors have named Villas of Distinction a "Best Villa Rental Company Overall" winner in the annual Travvy Awards since 2015. http://www.VillasofDistinction.com.

Media Contact

Lakecia Gayle, World Travel Holdings, 877-958-7447, [email protected], villasofdistinction.com

SOURCE Villas of Distinction®