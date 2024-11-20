Villas of Distinction® Unveils Exclusive Cyber Week Travel Deals

Guests Receive Up to $2,000 Cashback or Concierge Credit

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This holiday season, Villas of Distinction® is thrilled to announce two exclusive Cyber Week offers, letting guests choose between up to $2,000 Cashback or an up to $2,000 Concierge Credit, elevating their villa vacation experience. Guests who book a Villas of Distinction villa from November 24, 2024, through December 8, 2024, for travel November 24, 2024, through December 31, 2025, will receive one of these valuable offers. Both featured promotions are paid upon deposit.

Villas of Distinction's guest-first philosophy ensures every moment of a guest's vacation is thoughtfully curated. From helping select a stunning villa to creating a fully customized vacation with personalized touches. With this Cyber Week exclusive offer, guests will find value in using the Cashback on shopping, dining, and more, or the Concierge Credit for exclusive services, from private chefs to unique excursions, creating a personalized and unforgettable vacation experience.

Cashback Offer:

Booking Value Villas of Distinction Visa Prepaid Card

$5,000 – $15,000 $150

$15,001 – $25,000 $250

$25,001 – $35,000 $350

$35,001 – $50,000 $500

$50,001 – $75,000 $750

$75,001 – $100,000 $1,000

$100,001 + $2,000

For more information about our exclusive Cyber Week offers, please visit http://www.VillasofDistinction.com or call 800-289-0900.

*Direct Guests Terms and Conditions:

Offer valid for new bookings made between 11/24/24 - 12/08/24 for travel between 11/24/24 - 12/31/25. Amount is based on the base villa cost only. Minimum booking value applies. Cash back will be paid in a Villas of Distinction Visa® Prepaid Card upon deposit. Villas of Distinction Visa® Prepaid Card is issued by MetaBank®, N.A., Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. No cash access or recurring payments. Can be used everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted. Card valid for up to 12 months; unused funds will forfeit after the valid thru date. Card terms and conditions apply. Offer is valid for travel advisors' clients. The Villas of Distinction Prepaid Card will be mailed directly to the travel advisors' client within 30 days of deposit. Client mailing address must be provided. May not be combinable with other offers. All offers are subject to availability and may not apply to all villas or travel dates. Other restrictions may apply; please call for full details.

About Villas of Distinction®

Villas of Distinction®, as part of World Travel Holdings, is an award-winning, full-service villa experience creator with a portfolio of thousands of privately-owned villas in more than 52 destinations worldwide including the United States, Caribbean, Mexico, Europe, Central America, and beyond. Many villas feature excellent staff and state-of-the-art amenities – like private pools, home theaters, in-villa game rooms, and fitness centers. The luxury villa provider has gained its guests' trust by ensuring every villa meets strict standards so that each home exceeds expectations. Since 1989, the Villas of Distinction team have made vacation planning effortless by pairing travelers find their perfect vacation home and curating one-of-a-kind getaways at the world's top villas. Travel Advisors have named Villas of Distinction as the Gold and Silver winner for "Best Villa Rental Company Overall" in the annual Travvy Awards since 2015. http://www.villasofdistinction.com

Media Contact

Angie Ranck, Villas of Distinction, 1-877-958-7447, [email protected], www.VillasofDistinction.com

SOURCE Villas of Distinction