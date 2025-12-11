Villas of Distinction® Up-and-Coming Destinations for 2026

"We're seeing remarkable growth in emerging markets such as Barbados, Spain, Portugal, Los Cabos, and Belize, where booking and engagement trends are climbing year-over-year," said Jamie Cash, chief operating officer for Villas of Distinction." Post this

"We're seeing remarkable growth in emerging markets such as Barbados, Spain, Portugal, Los Cabos, and Belize, where booking and engagement trends are climbing year-over-year," said Jamie Cash, chief operating officer for Villas of Distinction. "As traveler interest evolves, our goal remains the same: to deliver exceptional villa experiences in the world's most sought-after destinations."

Top Destinations to Watch in 2026

Barbados is emerging as a top villa destination for 2026, thanks to rising demand for private, high-end accommodations. With its world-class beaches and exceptional service culture, the island delivers the luxury and ease today's travelers want most.

Belize, known for its eco-tourism and natural beauty, is rebounding in traveler interest for immersive, nature-driven vacations. Guests enjoy spacious villas at a more approachable price point than many Caribbean markets.

Los Cabos continues to attract luxury travelers with its dramatic landscapes and villas with sweeping ocean views. It's a destination where effortless luxury meets unforgettable experiences.

Portugal is gaining momentum among travelers drawn to its rich history, vibrant culture, and scenic coastlines. Villa stays are gaining a growing reputation; natural scenery and soulful experiences make it a standout European escape.

Spain remains one of the strongest performers in Europe, enticing visitors with diverse regions, culinary experiences, and historic sites. Spain remains a top choice for travelers seeking both relaxation and rich, local experiences.

These insights provide valuable guidance for travelers planning future vacations. Villas of Distinction remains committed to delivering expert recommendations and resources to elevate the travel-planning experience.

Explore the next dream villa experience in one of these sought-after locations by contacting a travel advisor, visiting VillasofDistinction.com, or calling 1-800-289-0900.

About Villas of Distinction®

Villas of Distinction®, as part of World Travel Holdings, is an award-winning, full-service villa experience creator with an exclusive portfolio of vetted and inspected villas in more than 60 destinations worldwide, including the United States, Caribbean, Mexico, Europe, Central America, and beyond. Many villas feature excellent staff and state-of-the-art amenities – like private pools, home theaters, in-villa game rooms, and fitness centers. The luxury villa provider has gained its guests' trust by ensuring every villa meets strict standards so that each home exceeds expectations. Since 1988, the Villas of Distinction team has made vacation planning effortless by helping travelers find their perfect vacation home and curating one-of-a-kind getaways at the world's top villas. Travel Advisors have named Villas of Distinction a "Best Villa Rental Company Overall" winner in the annual Travvy Awards since 2015. http://www.VillasofDistinction.com

Media Contact:

Lakecia Gayle

Public Relations Specialist

Villas of Distinction

[email protected]

617-587-6751

Media Contact

Lakecia Gayle, Villas of Distinction, 1-877-958-7447, [email protected], www.villasofdistinction.com

SOURCE Villas of Distinction