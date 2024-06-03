Viña Santa Rita Welcomes Javier Bitar Hirmas as New CEO

The executive will assume his new position as of August 1, replacing Andrés Lavados

NEW YORK, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Viña Santa Rita, one of Chile's most reputable and prestigious wineries, announced through its Chairman of the Board, Baltazar Sánchez, the appointment of Javier Bitar Hirmas as the company's new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective August 1st.

Javier Bitar Hirmas, the newly appointed CEO, is a distinguished professional with a degree in Civil Mathematical Engineering from the University of Chile. He brings a wealth of executive experience from various sectors, including the wine industry. His strategic acumen and leadership skills will be instrumental in driving further growth and innovation in our company, which boasts a rich history of over 140 years.

Javier Bitar will succeed Andrés Lavados Germain, who has been CEO of Viña Santa Rita for the past 10 years. The company once again thanked him for his dedication and valuable contributions during his tenure, highlighting that his leadership has been crucial in successfully positioning Santa Rita and its subsidiaries in the wine industry. Additionally, his contribution has been vital for the company's expansion into various markets through the continuous development of wines and distribution channels.

About Santa Rita

Founded in 1880 in Alto Jahuel, in the Maipo Valley, Viña Santa Rita is a prominent Chilean winery with a rich 140-year history. It has developed a robust trade spanning over 60 countries across five continents, particularly relevant in markets like Germany, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, South Korea, Denmark, the United States, England, Ireland, Japan, and Mexico. With vineyards in Chile's major wine-producing valleys and an annual production exceeding 80 million liters, it produces its wines in historic cellars in Alto Jahuel, in the Maipo Valley. This site also houses the founder's mansion, Domingo Fernández Concha, today transformed into the Casa Real Hotel. There, you also find the chapel, a 40-hectare centennial park, and Casona Doña Paula Jaraquemada, which now hosts Doña Paula restaurant.

Declared a Historical Monument in 1972, this historical and cultural heritage attracts over 140,000 visitors annually and was chosen among the "World Best Vineyards to Visit" in 2021. Viña Santa Rita is also distinguished by its robust Sustainability Program, which encompasses environmental, social, and economic aspects. It aims to lead sustainable development in wine making and appeal to consumers worldwide through the experience, innovation, and quality of its brands.

