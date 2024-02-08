VinAudit Canada Secures Landmark Data Access Victory in Yukon Supreme Court

Game Changer for Car Buyers: VinAudit Canada Wins Landmark Case for Open Data! In a major victory for transparency, VinAudit Canada secured a landmark court ruling granting access to critical vehicle accident information. This decision empowers consumers with vital insights into a vehicle's past. More than just a win, this ruling sets a precedent for open data in the Yukon, making it easier for businesses and individuals to access crucial vehicle information.

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a landmark victory, vehicle history report provider VinAudit Canada secured a ruling in its favor from the Yukon Supreme Court in a case against the Yukon government. The ruling, the first of its kind under the Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act (ATIPPA), carries significant implications for both VinAudit Canada and information accessibility in the territory.

Deputy Justice David Crerar, a Yukon Supreme Court judge, found the Yukon Department of Highways and Public Works "unreasonable" in denying VinAudit Canada access to vehicle accident information. The judge approved the car history report provider's petition, mandating the department to fully disclose the records without redactions, in a usable format. The court also affirmed the company's entitlement to legal costs.

Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act

The ATIPP Act came into effect in the Yukon Territory on April 1, 2021. This legislation aims to increase the accountability of public bodies and protect personal privacy by granting public access to records with specific exceptions, providing individuals with access to and correction of their personal information, and preventing unauthorized use or disclosure of personal information by public bodies. Independent reviews of ATIPP Act decisions are conducted by the Information and Privacy Commissioner.

Timeline from request for access to judicial review

September 2021 : VinAudit Canada files an access-to-information request with the Yukon Department of Highways and Public Works, which largely denies the request citing ATIPP Act provisions. In response, VinAudit Canada files a complaint with the Yukon Information and Privacy Commissioner.

: VinAudit Canada files an access-to-information request with the Yukon Department of Highways and Public Works, which largely denies the request citing ATIPP Act provisions. In response, VinAudit Canada files a complaint with the Yukon Information and Privacy Commissioner. June 2022 : The adjudicator recommends full disclosure of redacted records in a usable format, emphasizing compliance with the ATIPP Act. The Yukon department is not obligated to withhold the information but fails in its duty to respond transparently.

: The adjudicator recommends full disclosure of redacted records in a usable format, emphasizing compliance with the ATIPP Act. The department is not obligated to withhold the information but fails in its duty to respond transparently. July 2022 : Deputy Minister Paul McConnel rejects the recommendations.

: Deputy Minister rejects the recommendations. August 2022 : VinAudit Canada, represented by lawyer Mark Wallace , files a petition for judicial review with the Yukon Supreme Court, the sole remaining recourse under the ATIPP Act.

: VinAudit Canada, represented by lawyer , files a petition for judicial review with the Yukon Supreme Court, the sole remaining recourse under the ATIPP Act. December 2023 : Yukon Supreme Court rules in favor of VinAudit Canada.

Yukon Supreme Court Ruling

Deputy Judge Crerar concurs with the commissioner's findings, stating the sought-after data was not private and must be disclosed in a usable format. The court decision notes the department denied access to 10 of 15 data fields and redacted 645 of 774 pages. The judge deems the rejection unwarranted, criticizing the lack of reasoning and transparency in the decision.

"The [Yukon government]'s perfunctory and conclusory four-paragraph response to the thorough 47-page report borders on contempt towards the presumptive right of the Yukon public to government information, towards the statutory regime designed to facilitate that access, and towards the Office of the Commissioner statutorily entrusted to uphold that legislation and realise its goals, " wrote Crerar.

Response and Implications of the Ruling

According to a local CBC News report, the highways and public works department has acknowledged receiving the email right before the holidays and has chosen not to offer comments on the ruling at this time. In an interview, VinAudit Canada's lawyer Wallace disclosed, "My client is very happy with the outcome. I'm glad that the decision came out in a very detailed and reasoned way that will hopefully help avoid companies and the government having to go to court again on this."

For VinAudit Canada, securing access to reliable and trusted government and industry sources of vehicle accident information is paramount to its mission as a vehicle history report provider. The ability to obtain accurate accident data not only enhances the credibility of VinAudit's reports but also empowers customers with vital insights into a vehicle's past incidents, facilitating well-informed decisions in the buying and selling process. The importance lies in VinAudit's commitment to transparency and ensuring that customers have the most pertinent information when assessing the history and condition of a vehicle.

VinAudit Canada, based in Vancouver, BC, offers vehicle data services through its website - vinaudit.ca. It is an expansion into the Canadian market by VinAudit.com, Inc., a technology company established in 2011 and headquartered in Kirkland, WA. Known for its success in the US as a budget-friendly alternative to competitors such as Carfax, VinAudit is recognized for providing reliable vehicle data solutions to consumers and businesses

