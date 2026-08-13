VinAudit Launches Data.VinAudit, a Unified API for the Complete Vehicle Data Stack

New platform consolidates vehicle specifications, history, market values, listings, images, and background removal into a single API contract for developers and automotive companies

KIRKLAND, Wash., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VinAudit, a provider of vehicle history and valuation data, today announced the launch of Data.VinAudit.com, a unified vehicle data platform built for developers and automotive technology teams. The platform combines vehicle specifications, vehicle history, market listings, market values, automotive market data, vehicle images, plate to VIN, and background removal into one API contract and one normalized schema, replacing the patchwork of legacy vendors that automotive companies have historically had to integrate separately.

Automotive marketplaces, lenders, insurers, fleet platforms, and dealer technology providers have traditionally needed to stitch together data from multiple vendors, each with its own authentication, schema, and update cadence. VinAudit Data is designed to remove that overhead by offering the full vehicle data stack through a single, developer-friendly integration.

"Every company building automotive software runs into the same wall: the data they need for a single product decision is scattered across five or six different vendors, each with its own format and its own contract," VinAudit said. "Data.VinAudit.com exists to collapse that complexity into one API, so engineering teams can spend their time building products instead of maintaining integrations."

Key capabilities of Data.VinAudit include:

Vin Decoder API — trim-level detail across make, model, and year

Vehicle history API — title records, accident and damage history, ownership data

Market listings API — active for-sale inventory data across the market

Market values API — real-time and historical valuation data

Automotive market data — broader trend and pricing intelligence

Vehicle images API — sourced imagery tied to VIN-level records

Background removal API— automated image processing for clean, marketplace-ready photos

Plate to VIN API - license plate to VIN lookup for state-level plate data

The platform is built for teams developing automotive marketplaces, pricing and valuation tools, lending and underwriting products, insurance workflows, fleet management systems, and dealer software.

VinAudit Data is available now, with documentation and API access at https://data.vinaudit.com/.

Founded in 2011, VinAudit offers affordable vehicle history reports, VIN decoding, and market valuation tools to consumers, dealers, and automotive businesses, alongside API access to vehicle specifications, history, market values, and imagery for developers and enterprise partners. Learn more at VinAudit.com and Data.VinAudit.com

Media Contact

VinAudit Data, VinAudit.com, Inc., 1 800-480-4428, [email protected], https://data.vinaudit.com/

SOURCE VinAudit.com, Inc.