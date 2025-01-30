Vinay Mahajan Joins the Board of Directors at Inferyx Inc.

"Inferyx is a trailblazer in AI and Machine Learning, and I am confident in the company's ability to revolutionize how businesses operate and compete in today's data-driven world," said Vinay Mahajan Post this

Inferyx equips businesses with cutting-edge tools to leverage data, drive actionable insights, and make informed decisions. The Inferyx platform delivers an end-to-end data and analytics solution, enabling organizations to excel in key areas such as:

Fraud Analytics

Analytics Customer Analytics

HR Analytics

"I am honored to join the Inferyx Board of Directors," said Vinay Mahajan. "Inferyx is a trailblazer in AI and Machine Learning, and I am confident in the company's ability to revolutionize how businesses operate and compete in today's data-driven world."

About NAM Info Inc.

NAM Info Inc. is a forward-thinking technology and talent management firm that bridges the gap between industry leaders and top-tier technology resources. Committed to ethical practices and long-term partnerships, it specializes in software consulting, ongoing software development, and strategic investments in emerging technologies. For more information, visit www.nam-it.com.

About Inferyx

Inferyx is a global analytics company empowering enterprises to build scalable and robust AI and Machine Learning applications. Backed by engineers and data scientists, Inferyx provides businesses with actionable intelligence to drive informed decisions. The platform is an end-to-end data and analytics solution designed to disrupt and accelerate business growth with data.

About Vinay Mahajan

Vinay Mahajan, President and CEO of NAM Info Inc., is a serial entrepreneur and investor with over 50 years of industry experience spanning leadership, marketing, finance, and engineering. He has led over 100 successful projects in India and the United States, including patented innovations in fire safety and AI-powered communication systems. As the National President of ITServe Alliance in 2023 and a current Governing Board Member, Mahajan has played a key role in advancing the interests of IT services firms across the U.S.

About Yogesh Palrecha

Yogesh is an entrepreneur, technologist, and data evangelist with extensive experience designing and implementing large-scale data analytics solutions for Fortune 500 companies. Before leading Inferyx, he was the Chief Big Data and Analytics Solution Architect for CitiGroup's global AML monitoring program. He has more than two decades of diverse domain experience working in banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, hospitality, transportation, and other industries.

Media Contact

