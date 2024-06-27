Vinchin Launches Backup & Recovery 8.0 with Cutting-Edge Features for Enhanced Data Protection

Vinchin launched Backup & Recovery 8.0 in May, adding support for AWS EC2, Microsoft Exchange, CDP, and cloud backup. Enhanced data protection for VMs, servers, apps, and NAS. Post this

Vinchin delivers easy-to-use, cost-effective, and comprehensive data backup and disaster recovery solutions for modern enterprises. Their premier product, Vinchin Backup & Recovery, is compatible with leading virtualization platforms (VMware, Citrix, Proxmox, XCP-ng, Hyper-V, RHV/oVirt, OpenStack, Sangfor HCI), cloud platform like AWS, popular databases (PostgreSQL, MariaDB, Microsoft SQL Server, MySQL, Oracle), Exchange server & online, physical Linux and Windows servers, and files and NAS devices.This all-in-one software protects against data loss due to human error, viruses, cyber-attacks, hardware failures, and natural disasters. Trusted in over 100 countries across more than 30 industries, Vinchin's solutions serve sectors including government, telecommunications, healthcare, education, finance, IT services, manufacturing, and the military.

New Features in Vinchin Backup & Recovery 8.0

AWS EC2 Backup & Recovery:

Agentless backup for AWS EC2 instances

Full, incremental, forever incremental, and differential backups

Advanced data encryption, compression, and deduplication

Full instance or granular file recovery

V2V migration between AWS EC2 and other virtualization platforms

Microsoft 365 Exchange Support:

Protection for Exchange Online and Exchange Server

Full, incremental, and forever incremental backups

Identity verification for secure data recovery

Granular restore options for emails, calendars, contacts and tasks

Continuous Data Protection (CDP):

Real-time data backup for physical servers and VMs

Multiple CDP modes for tight RPO and RTO requirements

Application-aware data consistency and compressed data transmission

Cloud Backup:

Direct backup to Microsoft Azure, Amazon S3, MinIO, Wasabi, and Ceph

Enhances data availability and security for disaster recovery

Key Benefits of Vinchin：

Vinchin Backup & Recovery provides agentless bidirectional V2V migration solutioncompatible with major virtualization platforms such as VMware vSphere, Microsoft Hyper-VCitrix Hypervisor (XenServer), RHV, gVirt, OpenStack, Praxmgx VE, and more than 10 market mainstream virtualizations. lt offers 2 approaches for V2VMigration: full VM migration and instant VM migration. Full VM V2V migration allowsunattended and batch migration process for non-critical VMs, while instant VM V2V migrationis applicable for rapid V2V migration of mission-critical VMs to maintain business continuity.

Why choose Vinchin?

Experienced R&D team from Symantec, Microsoft, and Oracle.

VMware Ready certification ensures full compatibility with VMware platforms.

A complete set of advanced features include 15-second instant recovery, granular recovery, data encryption, data deduplication, ransomware protection, and highly scalable multi-node backup.

Widely applicable in sectors like enterprise, finance, government, and education.

60-day free trial available for full-featured testing.

5*8 hours technical support for pre-sale and after-sale.

Discover the advanced features of Vinchin Backup & Recovery 8.0 by signing up for a free trial here！Watch the recording of Vinchin's product launch webinar to see the full capabilities in action and have your questions answered here!

