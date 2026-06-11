Vineyard 29 Passes Aida Vineyard to a New Generation of Napa Valley Winemakers

"Passing the Aida Vineyard to Dustin, Renee and Joann ensures the property remains in the hands of people who understand and respect its history," said Chuck McMinn, founder of Vineyard 29. Post this

West Parcel (10.5 acres): Purchased by Dustin and Renee Mowe. Dustin Mowe is the CEO of Portocork USA, a long-time supplier to Vineyard 29.

East Parcel (7.32 acres): Purchased by Joann Serafini, proprietor of Shibumi Knoll. Serafini has been a direct neighbor to the Aida property since purchasing a one-acre home site from Vineyard

29 in 2003.

"Passing the Aida Vineyard to Dustin, Renee and Joann ensures the property remains in the hands of people who understand and respect its history," said Chuck McMinn, founder of Vineyard 29. "As we continue the long-term transition of Vineyard 29, we're pleased to secure access to this exceptional fruit for our Aida wines for years to come."

The sale is part of Vineyard 29's long-term succession plan. As founder Chuck McMinn, 74, prepares for the future, ownership of the estate's vineyard assets is being transferred to a new generation of Napa Valley winegrowers, ensuring the continued stewardship of one of the region's historic vineyard properties.

"Our long-standing relationship with Vineyard 29 makes this acquisition especially meaningful," said Dustin Mowe. "Renee and I are honored to steward the western parcel and incorporate its world-class Cabernet Sauvignon into the future of Mowe Wines." Vineyard 29 will experience no changes to its personnel or winemaking operations. As a condition of the sale, the winery has secured grape purchase agreements from the property for at least the next three years, ensuring uninterrupted production of its Aida-designated wines, including Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Zinfandel and Late Harvest Zinfandel.

"As a neighbor to Aida since 2003, I have long admired the quality of this vineyard," said Joann Serafini."Adding the eastern parcel to Shibumi Knoll is a natural extension of our estate, and I look forward to preserving its historic legacy for years to come."

Aida Vineyard Heritage and Specifications

Aida is a historic Napa Valley vineyard with a record of continuous production dating back to Prohibition. The property was named by Larry Turley, who formerly sourced its Zinfandel, in honor of its previous owner, Deedee Aida Brownell. The site contains heritage Zinfandel blocks planted in the 1970s, with current planted acres including 10.65 acres of Cabernet Sauvignon, 2.36 acres of Merlot, 1.91 acres of Zinfandel, 0.57 acres of Petite Sirah, 0.44 acres of Petit Verdot and 0.24 acres of Cabernet Franc.

About Vineyard 29

Founded in 1989 in St. Helena, Vineyard 29 is recognized as one of Napa Valley's premier Cabernet Sauvignon producers and is home to the Robert Parker-rated 100-point Vineyard 29 Estate Cabernet Sauvignon. The winery's portfolio includes wines sourced from some of Napa Valley's most distinguished vineyard sites, including the historic Aida Vineyard. Combining artisan winemaking with state-of-the-art technology, Vineyard 29 has built a reputation for producing limited-production wines that reflect the character and terroir of Napa Valley. The winery remains committed to crafting exceptional wines and welcoming guests through its private tasting experiences in St. Helena. For more information, visit vineyard29.com or follow @Vineyard29 on Instagram.

Media Contact

Ashley Teplin, Studio 707 for Vineyard 29, 1 707-287-9727 101, [email protected], www.vineyard29.com

SOURCE Vineyard 29