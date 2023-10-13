Vinh Duc General Hospital in Vietnam Collaborates with International Medical Relief

"This isn't just about healthcare; it's about creating a brighter future for Vietnam." Tweet this

The collaboration between Vinh Duc General Hospital and IMR will make healthcare and health education more accessible to underserved communities in the Quang Nam province to reduce health disparities.

IMR has been providing medical relief missions in Vietnam under the authority of the country's ministry of health since 2016. This partnership with Vinh Duc General Hospital will allow IMR's medical volunteers to serve a higher level of patient need and treat more complex cases. Surgeries will be able to be performed at the hospital by IMR surgical teams.

"Our partnership showcases a shared commitment to the well-being of communities and the belief that access to quality healthcare is a fundamental right," said King. "Working together, we can create a healthier future for all."

IMR has been providing healthcare services to disadvantaged and inaccessible populations worldwide since 2002. With a presence in more than 87 countries, the organization brings together medical and nonmedical professionals as volunteers to offer essential medical care and health education to those in need. IMR's goal of making healthcare accessible aligns with the mission of Vinh Duc General Hospital to serve its community.

"We're not just providing healthcare," said King. "We're building bridges of compassion, understanding, and collaboration."

